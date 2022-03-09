Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market is expected to reach USD 66.80 billion by 2032 – FMI

The power transmission lines and towers market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 66.80 billion by 2032, increasing at a 8.5% CAGR.
The growing interest in adopting a renewable energy mix and increased demand for efficient lines and towers with low energy losses will drive power transmission lines and towers market growth.
Furthermore, a considerable increase in investments in cross-border grid networks, following the rising integration of renewable energy networks throughout the world, would benefit the business picture.
The power transmission lines and towers market was slightly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a decrease in sales of power transmission lines and towers due to the delay of numerous transmission line and tower projects, which was further driven by limited investments from public and private players, as well as the restricted labor movement.
Given the reduction of COVID-19 infected patients, the power transmission lines and towers market is expected to regain its strength by the end of 2021.
Governments in both developed and emerging economies invest in and update urban infrastructure.
These factors will drive the power transmission lines and towers market. Many emerging nations’ smart cities projects will necessitate increased power demand.
Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14370
Peak load demand for power transmission lines and towers has increased because, as disposable money has increased, people’s level of living has altered, providing them access to all the comfort-giving consumer items they need or desire to use to feel comfortable.
The growing peak load demand for power transmission lines and towers will be driven by the electricity transmission cables and towers. In other words, the increased luxury in people’s lives is increasing peak load demand for power transmission lines and towers. Furthermore, urbanization in both developed and emerging nations is increasing peak load.
The developing world’s technical growth is gradual. The main challenge of the power transmission lines and towers market in emerging regions is that they have infrastructural problems, and urbanization is accelerating. As a result, electricity transmission cables and towers may be constrained.
As a result, the organisation focuses mostly on infrastructural development and urbanisation, rather than technical advancement.
To fulfil the demand for infrastructure and urbanisation, there is a growth in power transmission lines and towers investment for better and more efficient electricity transmission.
Governments in both developed and emerging economies invest in and update urban infrastructure. Many emerging nations’ smart cities projects will necessitate increased demand for power transmission lines and towers.
The ultra-high tension section of the power transmission lines and towers market leads the market in terms of product. Expansion of extra- and ultra-high-tension transmission infrastructure to meet increased energy demand in the industrial and commercial sectors would supplement the expansion of the HVDC power lines business.
According to the Application, the transmission Lines section of the power transmission lines and towers market is predicted to increase at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Increased expenditures in transmission line infrastructure are driving the business outlook.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14370
Key Takeaways:
- The conventional segment maintained the conductor category’s largest power transmission lines and towers market share, accounting for approximately 58.6%.
- The PVC sector accounts for 47.28% of the power transmission lines and towers market share in the insulating category.
- The voltage segment (221 kV to 660 kV) accounts for 51.25% of the power transmission lines and towers market share.
- HVDC accounts for 61.20% of power transmission lines and towers market share in the present sector.
- During the forecasted period, the ultra-high tension category accounts for the greatest CAGR of roughly 15.33% in the application segment of the power transmission lines and towers market.
- The Asia-Pacific region has the largest power transmission lines and towers market share, accounting for around 44.35%.
Competitive Landscape:
The power transmission lines and towers market study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the power transmission lines and towers market are Siemens, ABB, GE, EMC, K-Line, ICOMM, CG, KEC, Aurecon, Arteche, Mastec, Sterling & Wilson.
- Nexans signed a contract for more than USD 240 million with Ariadne Interconnection, a transmission system operator, for the Greece electricity grid in May 2020. Under the arrangement, the business will design, manufacture, implant, and committee a 500 kV HVDC cable system throughout a 335-kilometer stretch.
- In October 2021, Reliance Industries Ltd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd agreed to buy up to a 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar for Rs. 2,845 crores.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14370
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Media Contact
Company Name: Future Market Insights
Contact Person: Debashish Roy
Email: Send Email
Phone: +442076928790
Address:3rd Floor, 207 Regent Street
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/power-transmission-lines-and-towers-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market is expected to reach USD 66.80 billion by 2032 – FMI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.