Disposable Cutlery Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by the year 2031

Disposable cutlery has emerged as the most economical and efficient solution for both indoor and outdoor food service activities. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has forecast the market to exhibit 0.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2021, after exhibiting negative returns in 2020.

Use of disposable cutleries in hotels, pubs, bars and beyond has been a key game changer. For instance, these cutleries are highly sought-after for better convenience and hygiene factor in schools & offices. The convenient use and affordable pricing of disposable cutlery with availability of dispensed and wrapped types are driving growth.

Disposable spoons are expected to remain highly sought after. While plastic still accounts for majority of disposable spoons sold worldwide, consumers are gradually transitioning towards wooden spoons. Use and throw wooden spoons are widespread in countries such as India, France, and others that have implemented stringent regulations against the use of plastic.

Key Takeaways from Disposable Cutlery Market

FMI presents positive outlook for disposable cutleries market. After reporting negative growth amid COVID-19, the market is set to exhibit 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2031

U.S. is expected to account for 86% of disposable cutleries sold in North America

U.K.’s recovery post COVID-19 is will be slow and steady. FMI projects it to exhibit 1% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

Outlook for Germany and Spain will remain positive

China will lead East Asia, while growth in South Asia is expected to be spearheaded by India

“Leading players are launching disposable cutlery made from a wide variety of materials, with appealing look, and specialty applications to enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, there is increasing focus towards the production of green disposable cutlery items made of plant starch, wood, and bamboo, which is likely to boost the market in the near future,” says FMI analyst.

Rising Demand for ‘On-the-go Food’ Fuelling Sales

Millennials are increasingly looking for personal experiences with trendy goods. They also represent a major and rapidly growing segment of the market. In order to better satisfy the increasing demand of millennial, who prefer on-the-go food producers are also concentrating on expanding their disposable cutlery portfolios. To allow maximum customer convenience, they are seemed to be focusing increasingly on design. Ease in storage and grab-and-go features of disposable cutlery also contribute towards their sales, apart from practical features such as low costs and food hygiene.

In order to cater to the increasing number of on-the-go customers, foodservice operators provide different services such as ‘takeaway’ and ‘drive through’. In response to this, the demand for disposables in the food service is expected to dramatically rise over the next five years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable cutlery Market

COVID–19 has caused drop in sales in 2020-21. This is mainly due to the continuing challenges faced by food service outlets and institutional food service businesses, which are the biggest customers of disposable cutlery. Restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), bars, pubs, and coffee shops remained shuttered for prolonged period to contain the virus, causing disposable cutlery sales to contract.

Nonetheless, the focus on hygiene has caused considerable shift in behaviour pattern among consumers. There is higher inclination towards getting food delivered than dining out even after economies are returning to normalcy. Likewise, the demand for disposable cutleries is surging in comparison to reusable ones to ascertain better hygiene.

Disposable cutlery Market Landscape

Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Dart Container Corporation, and Georgia-Pacific LLC are the top players operating in the disposable cutlery market. Additionally, DOpla S.p.A., Vegware Ltd, I.L.P.A. S.p.A. Group, Genpak, LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, and Novolex Holdings, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the market. Companies operating in the market are focusing on innovations to gain competitive advantage.

For instance:

Biopac UK Ltd has recently unveiled a range of disposable spoons made from biodegradable corn starch

A new line of products, called “Cheeky” introduced by Dart Container Corporation include paper plates and bowls, besides colored cutleries

Disposable cutlery Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global disposable cutlery market, analyzing historical demand from 2016-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2031. The study reveals growth projections on the disposable cutlery market on the basis of product type (spoon (plastic (PP, PS, PLA) and wood)), fork (plastic (PP, PS, PLA) and wood)), and knife (plastic (PP, PS, PLA) and wood)), fabrication process (thermoforming, die cutting, and injection molding), cutlery type (wrapped cutlery, and dispensed cutlery), end-use (food service outlets (hotels, restaurants & cafes, quick service restaurants (QSR)), institutional food services (cinemas, airline & railway catering, schools & offices and hospitals) and household use) and sales channel (manufacturers (direct sales), distributors, e-retail, and retailers (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, discount stores & warehouse/wholesale clubs)) across seven regions.

