Which Gaming Chairs are Best for Buying in 2022?

Buying the best gaming chair is crucial to building a good gaming setup and it greatly helps in improving the overall gaming experience. Luckily, it has no need to spend a lot of money on a top-tier gaming chair to reap the comfortable rewards. As more gaming chairs are on the market than ever before, it becomes difficult for one who is hunting for a new gaming chair to choose. Here is the guide about those worth buying gaming chairs in 2022.

Victorage echo series new released in Japan

The new echo series has been announced by Victorage recently in Japan, including 4 colors in total. What makes it worth buying is that all of these four chairs use microfiber fabric, matching to PU leather. It touches soft and smooth and will be more breathable with superior material performance, also with good wear resistance, tear resistance and strong tensile force. What’s more, 4D armrests make it easier to adapt to various postures. Victorage is a young and bold brand and has been concentrating on gaming chairs exclusively based on the 20-year experience of car seat production. Now these chairs can be available on Amazon Japan, and soon in the USA and Europe.

Noblechairs Epic Compact series

With the EPIC Compact and its Seat Depth Adjustability option offered via the new synchronous mechanism, users can enjoy the flexibility of finding the perfect seat depth. With a simple lever, users can adjust the position of the seat base, making sure that any unnecessary pressure on the thighs is alleviated. Thanks to this added flexibility, users can enjoy more options when supporting the lower body, ensuring the perfect position is found. At present, the Epic Compact is available in three styles from the its official website.

Razer Iskur series

Razer Iskur is its classic model and remains popular to this day. The overall design of it is fairly minimalistic, black leather with Razer’s signature green, including its snake logo stitched on the headrest and its slogan “For Gamers, By Gamers” printed on the front edge of the chair. It features a lumbar support system which includes a built-in curve that can be adjusted to align with the spine. It is available on their official website too.

