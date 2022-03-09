Shea Butter Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Shea Butter Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch

Shea Butter Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Shea Butter Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Shea Butter industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report studies the Shea Butter market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun’s protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shea Butter in global, including the following market information: Global Shea Butter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Shea Butter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT) Global top five Shea Butter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shea Butter market was valued at 970.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1784.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shea Butter include IOI Loders Croklaan, Wilmar Africa/ Ghana Specialty Fats, Ghana Nuts, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma, The Pure, The Savannah Fruits, VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG and Akoma Cooperative, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Shea Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shea Butter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shea Butter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Key companies Shea Butter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Shea Butter sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma

The Pure

The Savannah Fruits

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats

Total Market by Segment: Global Shea Butter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Shea Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Global Shea Butter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Shea Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Shea Butter Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Shea Butter market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

