Oncology Drugs Market To Accomplish Valuation At 12.0% CAGR By 2028 Due To Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Availability of Medical Resources For Detecting And Treating Cancer Patients | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global oncology drugs industry report offers the most up-to-date data on current market scenario, trends and future outlook. This study provides numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The global Oncology Drugs Market size is expected to reach USD 436.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, availability of medical resources for detecting and treating cancer patients, increasing pollution levels, and changing lifestyles. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are other significant factors driving the growth of the market.

The prostate segment is expected to register the second-fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men. Obesity and consumption of foods with high calcium levels are some of the major factors leading to prostate cancer. Genetic mutation is also a major factor causing prostate cancer. Growing awareness about the disease is contributing to various treatments and related drugs. Thus, the market is expected to witness increasing revenue from prostate drugs during the forecast period.

Click Here To Request Free Demo of Oncology Drugs Market Report: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/oncology-drugs-market-report/request-demo

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 40% in 2020. The U.S. is positively contributing to the growth of the regional market. The presence of well-established pharmaceutical vendors is one of the key factors supporting the growth. North America is one of the promising regions to launch new technology in terms of well healthcare infrastructure and advanced research and development activities that help innovate and produce the most appropriate drugs to cure cancer. Additionally, ease of availability of drugs and reimbursement policies for the patients in the healthcare industry are contributing to revenue generation.

To browse report summary & detailed TOC, please click the link below:

https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/oncology-drugs-market-report

Oncology Drugs Market Report Highlights:

• North America held the largest revenue share of more than 40% in 2020. The presence of well-established pharmaceutical vendors is one of the key factors supporting the growth of the regional market

• The prostate segment is expected to register the second-fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness about prostate cancer is contributing to various treatments and related drugs

• The breast segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028, due to the rising prevalence and awareness regarding breast cancer

Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global oncology drugs market based on indication and region:

Oncology Drugs Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Lung Breast Colorectal Prostate Stomach Liver Others

Oncology Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.



Europe Germany France U.K.



Asia Pacific China Japan



Central & South America Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

List of Key Players of the Oncology Drugs Market

Merck

Novartis

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Hoffmann-La Roche

AbbVie

Sanofi

GSK

Browse More Related Snapshots Reports by Million Insights:

• Dermatological Drugs Market: The global dermatological drugs market size was valued at USD 15.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

• Sensory Organ Drugs Market: The global sensory organ drugs market size was valued at USD 23.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Media Contact

Company Name: Million Insights

Contact Person: Ryan Manuel

Email: Send Email

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Address:Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/oncology-drugs-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Oncology Drugs Market To Accomplish Valuation At 12.0% CAGR By 2028 Due To Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Availability of Medical Resources For Detecting And Treating Cancer Patients | Million Insights