Structured Cabling Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Top Companies, COVID-19 Impacts and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

The Asia-Pacific region will contribute the largest share in the structured cabling market in 2021. The region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cloud computing in the region, which is propelling the need for structured cabling at data centers.

Structured cabling can help in making cabling management easy as it can be laid and managed by fewer staff members. This is why this system is required in today’s times, when the penetration of the internet is rising in almost every sector. According to P&S Intelligence, the increasing use of the internet is raising the demand for high bandwidths, as they enable data-intensive enterprise processes, such as high-volume online search, real-time data gathering and transfer, remote employee monitoring, and video conferences.

Thus, the installation of advanced cabling is rising among government, telecommunications, commercial, and industrial organizations. In addition, this cabling system can be cost-effective in the long run and time saving, and it is a more-organized and -standardized cabling approach than patch cords. Due to such advantages, the structured cabling market 2030 size will be $12,916.5 million, compared to the estimated $6,912.1 million of 2021, growing at a stable 7.2% CAGR till 2030.

A proper structured cabling system comprises cables and other components, all of which could be of copper or optical fiber. Among these, copper cables were the most-highly demanded in the past due to their cost-effectiveness over fiber cables and their installation. Copper is among the best conductors of electricity and corrosion-resistant, which reduces the risk of deterioration and cuts maintenance costs. In addition, copper wires can be bent into different shapes, which allows for their installation in narrow openings and tight corners.

Considering the applications for which these cables and other components are used, the structured cabling market was dominated by the LAN category in the past. It is attributed to the fact that LANs offer great flexibility to a company to connect printers, computers, surveillance cameras, phones, and photocopiers to the overall enterprise IT network. This makes the devices used by companies independent, which ultimately helps in improving the overall productivity.

Similarly, the usage of this infrastructure in data centers is escalating at a rapid pace. With the increasing usage of cloud-based solutions, the demand for third-party data storage is rising. Additionally, this demand is being driven by the surging usage of autonomous and connected vehicles, online video streaming and chatting platforms, and intelligent personal assistants. The trend of online entertainment has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue transforming leisure. Hence, to cater to the rising demand, many more data centers are being built, thereby driving the demand for structured cabling.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the structured cabling market in the coming years. It is ascribed to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connections in various industries. Moreover, the surging number of data centers in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the adoption of structured cabling. In the same way, the rapid digital transformation in these countries, primarily driven by the government initiatives to bring their economies to the 21st century and reduce the usage of paper, is boosting the market advance.

Hence, the increasing demand for high bandwidths will boost the usage of structured cabling systems in the coming years.

Structured Cabling Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Product

Copper Cable

Shielded twisted pair



Foil-screened twisted pair



Unshielded twisted pair

Fiber Cable

Multi-mode (MM) fiber



Single-mode (SM) fiber

Copper Components

Copper patch cords



Copper patch panel ports



Cooper outlets

Fiber Components

Fiber patch panel ports



Fiber outlets



Fiber patch cords

By Wire Category

Category 6

Category 5e

Category 6A

Category 7

By Application

Local Area Network

Data Center

By End Use

Telecommunication

Commercial

Government

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Poland



Austria



Sweden

Rest of the World

Brazil

