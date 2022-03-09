B McKie, a hip-hop artist from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is achieving new heights

B McKie is a hip-hop artist from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He is most known for his single “Mike Bealer” which went viral, reaching 3 million views on SoundCloud after a co-sign from Soulja Boy. B McKie also won Power 99 FM’s hometown artist of the monthaward, getting his song spun on a nationally syndicated radio station.

He has released quite a lot of his singles and EPs on Napster, Soundcloud, Apple Music, and Shazam!. He decided to shake things up. B McKie has decided that 25% of all revenue generated from his music will be donated to a charity of choice based upon each song. He hopes that this can lead to a combination of helping his community and was a quickly spreading the word about him as an artist. For more updates on what the first charity will be there on his instagram.

B McKie’s fans are really happy to be a part of his fan club as he is doing great things by giving the money generated from his music to different charities and the people who really need and are missing the basic necessities in life. He is doing a great job with his music and is also trying to help the world as much as he can. He is not only a great musician, but he is a very humble and kind man. His work is exclusive and has touched many hearts, and he has received respect over the time for his work and efforts in the music industry and by helping the people in need by doing charities. His fans love him for the kind of person he is and his music. He is going to put out more records in the future. Everyone and his fans are really excited for his new records (which are done at Rotation Records in Norristown, PA) and the success he is going to achieve in his life.

His biggest influence musically is Kanye West based upon the way he is always willing to push the needle creatively. His first performance was in front of 2400 students in 2016 at Souderton Area High School and that’s what really gave him the experience and confidence to go on. Since then he has not backed off even an inch, and has kept setting new bars for himself to achieve new heights.

