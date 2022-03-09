L.A Champagne Releases First Part of Her "Common Threads Trilogy," a Historical Masterpiece of the Slave Trade Era

Common Threads is a three-book series that tells the tale of two personalities and their families and how their paths cross each other leading to the establishment of one of the largest potato farms in Canada before a surprise move to Mississippi

The slave trade era, which lasted between the 16th and 19th centuries, saw the transportation of about 12 million enslaved Africans to the Americas and other parts of the world. Many authors and filmmakers have tried to share their opinion, views, and perspectives about the era and L.A Champagne is joining the lot with a powerful novel titled Common Threads, which follows the story of Berko Yaba, who was snatched at 13 from Ghana to Jamaica, and Johnny McDonald, a farmer from Scotland.

Common Threads is a three-book series staged during the slave trade era and L.A Champagne is pleased to announce the first part of the trilogy. In the early 1850s, thirteen-year-old Ashanti tribe member Berko Yaba was snatched from his home in Ghana, West Africa, and placed on a slave ship bound for Jamaica. A short time later, Berko takes a new name, Jed, and reluctantly begins a new, imprisoned life with his shrewd owner. Meanwhile, in Cupar, Scotland, Johnny McDonald is like most teenage boys in his farming community, focused on raising healthy crops and animals. But when Johnny marries Diana and begins farming his own land, things begin to go wrong.

Halfway across the world from each other, Jed and John endure very different challenges. As Jed battles the torture of slavery and falls in love with Mary, another enslaved person, John fights the daily obstacles that accompany a life of farming. But when John encounters a disaster that ruins his crops and Jed discovers the Underground Railroad, fate eventually leads both men and their families to journey to a small community in southern Ontario, where common threads tie them together as they become owners of one of the largest potato farms in Canada.

In this historical tale, the years pass, and the families grow to include multi-racial twins, as events eventually lead a new generation to Mississippi, where everyone must face the sorrows of prejudice. The first part of the Common Threads Trilogy is now available on Amazon in paperback, kindle, and hardcover formats.

To download, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Common-Threads-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B09PZF6QZT

About Author

L. A. Champagne was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. She has defied all odds and graduated from Georgian College, Barrie Ontario, with an Advertising Diploma. A mother and grandmother, she served seven years volunteering for RVH Auxiliary as head of public relations at Royal Victoria Regional Health Center, Barrie Ontario, until her condition no longer allowed her to do the job.

