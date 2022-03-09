L.A Champagne Releases First Part of Her "Common Threads Trilogy," a Historical Masterpiece of the Slave Trade Era

The slave trade era, which lasted between the 16th and 19th centuries, saw the transportation of about 12 million enslaved Africans to the Americas and other parts of the world. Many authors and filmmakers have tried to share their opinion, views, and perspectives about the era and L.A Champagne is joining the lot with a powerful novel titled Common Threads, which follows the story of Berko Yaba, who was snatched at 13 from Ghana to Jamaica, and Johnny McDonald, a farmer from Scotland.
Common Threads is a three-book series staged during the slave trade era and L.A Champagne is pleased to announce the first part of the trilogy. In the early 1850s, thirteen-year-old Ashanti tribe member Berko Yaba was snatched from his home in Ghana, West Africa, and placed on a slave ship bound for Jamaica. A short time later, Berko takes a new name, Jed, and reluctantly begins a new, imprisoned life with his shrewd owner. Meanwhile, in Cupar, Scotland, Johnny McDonald is like most teenage boys in his farming community, focused on raising healthy crops and animals. But when Johnny marries Diana and begins farming his own land, things begin to go wrong.
Halfway across the world from each other, Jed and John endure very different challenges. As Jed battles the torture of slavery and falls in love with Mary, another enslaved person, John fights the daily obstacles that accompany a life of farming. But when John encounters a disaster that ruins his crops and Jed discovers the Underground Railroad, fate eventually leads both men and their families to journey to a small community in southern Ontario, where common threads tie them together as they become owners of one of the largest potato farms in Canada.
In this historical tale, the years pass, and the families grow to include multi-racial twins, as events eventually lead a new generation to Mississippi, where everyone must face the sorrows of prejudice. The first part of the Common Threads Trilogy is now available on Amazon in paperback, kindle, and hardcover formats.
To download, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Common-Threads-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B09PZF6QZT
About Author
L. A. Champagne was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. She has defied all odds and graduated from Georgian College, Barrie Ontario, with an Advertising Diploma. A mother and grandmother, she served seven years volunteering for RVH Auxiliary as head of public relations at Royal Victoria Regional Health Center, Barrie Ontario, until her condition no longer allowed her to do the job.
Media Contact
Company Name: L. A. Champagne
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.amazon.com/Common-Threads-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B09PZF6QZT
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: L.A Champagne Releases First Part of Her \”Common Threads Trilogy,\” a Historical Masterpiece of the Slave Trade Era
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.