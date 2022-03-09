Ty_Makes_Music and MAD!SON Preach Realization In New Single, "cinnamon gum!!"

Tyler Rotunno (Ty_Makes_Music) has come together with Madison Troyer, popularly known as MAD!SON, to create a timeless piece with the new single cinnamon gum!!. The new record is particularly unique as it talks about the struggles that come with “loneliness,” as the duo dives into untested territories to make lyrics that hit “deep” with people’s emotions.
“cinnamon gum!!” is my third official release under my Ty_Makes_Music project. The song was made in collaboration with MAD!SON (Madison Troyer). This will be her first ever release and I am stoked to say that I helped her on her way to follow her dreams. The music video was directed by our friend, Thomas Beeker, and I can’t thank him enough for the amazing work he did for us. The instrumental was produced in Colorado as well, by the amazingly talented, “bloom”. The mixing and mastering was done in Brazil by Paulo Germano, Mr. Germano has an ear of gold and was an essential part of bringing this idea to life. Last but not least, “The MAV Newspaper” did a great deal of assisting us during the music video process on their own time out of pure support and love for the craft, so special thanks to them!” – Tyler Rotunno (Ty_Makes_Music).
“cinnamon gum!! tells the heartwrenching story of a snapshot in time immediately after two people broke off a toxic relationship. They are both in their respective dark bedrooms staring at their ceilings, reminiscing about the past. Their seemingly unbreakable love for one another is fizzling out in favor of newfound hatred and anger for one another as they see each other for ‘who they really are’. The music video delves into these themes deeper, and entices the viewer to almost join the dark atmosphere we crafted. Whether our audience tunes in for the purpose of entertainment, an outlet to take out negative emotions, or to dissect every last bit of symbolism we put into the music video, we very much hope you enjoy the creation we worked very hard to make reality. The story is told from both sides and doesn’t provide a clear solution to the issue at hand, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everybody who helped us along the way.” – Madison Troyer (MAD!SON).
The project reiterates the artists’ commitment to using music as a tool for influencing things with the goal of enticing people to come get lost in the world created by the teenagers from Colorado, with their passion palpable in every line. The music video of the single, which was directed by Thomas Beeker, also depicts the message of the song effectively.
cinnamon gum!! is available on all major streaming platforms for lovers of good music worldwide.
For further information about cinnamon gum!! and other projects from Ty Makes Music, visit – https://tymakesmusic.wixsite.com/dream.
Media Contact
Company Name: Ty_Makes_Music
Contact Person: Tyler Rotunno
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://tymakesmusic.wixsite.com/dream
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ty_Makes_Music and MAD!SON Preach Realization In New Single, \”cinnamon gum!!\”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.