Ty_Makes_Music and MAD!SON Preach Realization In New Single, "cinnamon gum!!"

Fast-rising music act, Tyler Rotunno, collaborates with the talented Madison Troyer to release a new song titled “cinnamon gum!!”, a record about emotions, relationships, and everything in between

Tyler Rotunno (Ty_Makes_Music) has come together with Madison Troyer, popularly known as MAD!SON, to create a timeless piece with the new single cinnamon gum!!. The new record is particularly unique as it talks about the struggles that come with “loneliness,” as the duo dives into untested territories to make lyrics that hit “deep” with people’s emotions.

“cinnamon gum!!” is my third official release under my Ty_Makes_Music project. The song was made in collaboration with MAD!SON (Madison Troyer). This will be her first ever release and I am stoked to say that I helped her on her way to follow her dreams. The music video was directed by our friend, Thomas Beeker, and I can’t thank him enough for the amazing work he did for us. The instrumental was produced in Colorado as well, by the amazingly talented, “bloom”. The mixing and mastering was done in Brazil by Paulo Germano, Mr. Germano has an ear of gold and was an essential part of bringing this idea to life. Last but not least, “The MAV Newspaper” did a great deal of assisting us during the music video process on their own time out of pure support and love for the craft, so special thanks to them!” – Tyler Rotunno (Ty_Makes_Music).

“cinnamon gum!! tells the heartwrenching story of a snapshot in time immediately after two people broke off a toxic relationship. They are both in their respective dark bedrooms staring at their ceilings, reminiscing about the past. Their seemingly unbreakable love for one another is fizzling out in favor of newfound hatred and anger for one another as they see each other for ‘who they really are’. The music video delves into these themes deeper, and entices the viewer to almost join the dark atmosphere we crafted. Whether our audience tunes in for the purpose of entertainment, an outlet to take out negative emotions, or to dissect every last bit of symbolism we put into the music video, we very much hope you enjoy the creation we worked very hard to make reality. The story is told from both sides and doesn’t provide a clear solution to the issue at hand, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everybody who helped us along the way.” – Madison Troyer (MAD!SON).

The project reiterates the artists’ commitment to using music as a tool for influencing things with the goal of enticing people to come get lost in the world created by the teenagers from Colorado, with their passion palpable in every line. The music video of the single, which was directed by Thomas Beeker, also depicts the message of the song effectively.

cinnamon gum!! is available on all major streaming platforms for lovers of good music worldwide.

For further information about cinnamon gum!! and other projects from Ty Makes Music, visit – https://tymakesmusic.wixsite.com/dream.

