Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law is a Criminal Defense Law Firm Based in Festus, MO

Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law is a criminal defense law firm based in Festus, Missouri. The law firm is focused on drug crimes and their lawyers have over 30 years of combined legal experience.

Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law – Drug Crime Lawyers is a Festus, Missouri-based criminal defense law firm. The law firm handles cases in DUI, drug crimes, violent crimes, misdemeanors, felonies, domestic violence, sex crimes, traffic violations, traffic accidents, and traffic offenses. The company has been defending clients throughout the state of Missouri for 20 years, with their lawyers possessing a combined 30 years of legal experience.

The company understands the severity of drug crimes in Missouri, which has some of the tightest drug laws in the country. The state has five classes, or schedules, of substances, ranked in addiction, risk of abuse, and danger to the user. Depending on what type of crime is committed, possession or intent to distribute, and the charged person’s criminal history, those charged can be looking at various penalties. Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law, understand the system and work to help their clients throughout the process. This understanding assists in helping the firm represent and successfully defend those who have been charged with Class A and B felonies, those with the longest possible prison sentence.

Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law has a simple process to start their work for their clients. Clients begin by scheduling a free consultation. Next, the team will work to prepare a defense signed to get the most favorable outcome. The company aims to get its clients the shortest possible sentence or to do community service. At times, the firm is able to get all charges dismissed as the State may have a lack of evidence. If the State does not meet its burden, the case may ultimately get dismissed.

Prospective clients can visit the Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Lawyer Profile for client reviews and recommendations.

Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law has been open and practicing criGrafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law Lawyers Profileminal defense for 20 years. Their lawyers, Travis W.T. Grafe and Shane Batchelor have 30 years of combined legal experience. For more information or to schedule your free consultation, visit gblawmo.com.

About the Company

Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law was founded and is run by Travis W.T. Grafe and Shane Batchelor. With over 30 years of combined experience in criminal law, they have the experience required to bring home a favorable verdict. Focusing in criminal law and defense, they have fought for many clients over their two decades of practice.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grafe & Batchelor, P.C., Attorneys at Law

Contact Person: Travis W.T. Grafe

Email: Send Email

Phone: 636-220-5934

Address:1 Elks Club

City: Festus

State: MO 63028

Country: United States

Website: http://www.gblawmo.com

