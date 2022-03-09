Ameriprime Hospice Care Relocates to New Address

Richardson, TX, USA – March 9, 2022 – Ameriprime Hospice Care is on the move.
The palliative care facility has relocated to an improved new facility in Richardson, Texas, where it has expanded both its staff and its services thanks to the larger space it now occupies in the suburban community of just over 120,000 people. Because of the extra space and additional staff members, the facility is also expanding its services and care in the metroplex.
Richardson is a suburb of Dallas and is situated in both Dallas and Collin counties, a premium location that allows Ameriprime to serve people in 19 different counties surrounding the Dallas/Fort Worth area, including those living in the cities of Carrollton, Garland, Plano, and Irving, along with surrounding suburban communities.
The facility prides itself on its compassionate care, working not only with patients but also family members, easing both physical and emotional pain. In addition to providing medical staff, Ameriprime also has social workers and chaplains to guide families through the hospice care process, making the end-of-life process less painful on myriad levels.
About Ameriprime Hospice Care
Ameriprime Hospice is located in Richardson, TX, and provides free end-of-life care for patients living in 19 counties. The facility offers a wide range of services, including pain and symptoms management, skilled nursing care, therapy services, scheduled home visits, medical equipment and supplies, medication, continuous care, respite service, inpatient services, and chaplain services.
The facility is a Medicare Certified, CHAP (Certified Healthcare Administrative Professional) Accredited hospice care facility founded by Mansoor Kazi in 2014.
Kazi was inspired by his father’s painful battle with lung cancer, which was not handled with compassion or pain management, so he was not allowed to die with dignity. Kazi has a long, diverse history in the medical field and in hospitality. He has focused on primary care, healthcare management, hospice, and pain management since earning his master’s degree in Family Nursing Practice from Texas Woman’s University.
Kazi and his hospice care facility staff help relieve pain and suffering for patients who require palliative care and their families, providing “compassionate care with dignity and respect.” Essentially, Ameriprime’s team of health care professionals address pain management and other end-of-life issues while providing counseling and support such as respite care for family members.
For more information about Ameriprime Hospice Care, 2929 N. Central Expressway, Suite 200 A, Richardson, TX 75080, visit the facility’s new website at Ameriprime Hospice.
You can also call 972-490-8912 or send Ameriprime’s compassionate staff an email at info@ameriprimehospice.com to learn more about the expansive range of services the company offers.
