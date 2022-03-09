Denton & Zachary, PLLC is a Full-Service Personal Injury, Car Accident, Truck Accident, Motorcycle Accident, or Any Kind of Injury Law Firm

Denton & Zachary, PLLC offers legal services to personal injury victims. Its services also cover Social Security disability. It operates through offices in Arkansas and Tennessee. Its practice areas include animal bites, car accidents, truck accidents, and brain injuries.

According to announcements released by Denton & Zachary, PLLC – Personal Injury Attorneys, it fights for compensation on behalf of clients who have suffered injuries in car crashes, slip and fall, and other accidents. The aftermath of such injuries invariably involves expenses to cover for medicine, surgeries, household expenses, etc. Denton & Zachary, PLLC helps personal injury victims in Little Rock obtain justice.

Its injury lawyers take up matters with the insurance adjusters; they strive for an out-of-court settlement but do not hesitate to aggressively follow up in court to acquire fair compensation for their clients.

The law firm’s practice areas include animal bites, bicycle accidents, brain injuries, wrongful deaths, drunk driving accidents, motorcycle accidents, and spinal cord injuries.

Pedestrian accidents are common in Arkansas, and the injuries are often serious or fatal because seatbelts don’t protect the walkers. Often, individuals end up with serious injury for absolutely not their fault. Pedestrians who have been injured due to the negligence of others are entitled to compensation. The pedestrian accident attorneys at Denton & Zachary, PLLC determine liability and ensure that it is not imposed unfairly on their clients.

In Arkansas, one can still claim compensation for injuries as long as the pedestrian’s liability does not exceed 50%. Arkansas is a modified comparative negligence state, and injury victims can receive compensation even when they are at fault. Insurance companies try hard to prove that their client’s fault was to a lower degree.

It takes a skilled attorney to fairly use facts and circumstantial evidence to determine liabilities. This law firm does this regularly for its car accident victims.

The Denton & Zachary, PLLC Lawlink Profile offers further insight into this law firm.

Denton & Zachary, PLLC, said, “Have you been injured? Is a mental or physical disability preventing you from working? If so, it’s important to contact the experienced Social Security disability and Cordova personal injury attorneys at Denton & Zachary, PLLC, as soon as possible. Let our lawyers protect your best interests and aggressively pursue the compensation or disability benefits you deserve.

We have several law offices located in Arkansas and Tennessee. Our primary office is located in the heart of Little Rock, close to the Academy at Riverdale and the Disabilities Commission Office Building, about 8 miles away from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT). Tell us more about your case and learn more about your legal options during a free case evaluation with our team.

To schedule a free consultation, call our law firm at (501) 725-8099 or submit your information using the form on this website today. It’s important to understand what to expect if you choose to file a personal injury claim with the help of the attorneys at Denton & Zachary, PLLC.

Focus on recovering from your injuries while our attorneys investigate the accident that occurred. The purpose of this investigation is to gather evidence that proves liability. We will analyze photos, work with expert witnesses, reconstruct the accident, and interview witnesses to gather the evidence that we need.”

About the Company:

Denton & Zachary, PLLC is a Little Rock law firm with extensive experience in all the practice areas covering personal injuries. The law firm has a sterling record in obtaining fair compensation for their clients. The knowledgeable attorneys also handle social security disability cases and represent clients in family law and criminal law matters.

