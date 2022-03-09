Davis Law Firm – Civil Litigation Lawyer Expands Service Area

Davis Law Firm is a highly knowledgeable and experienced civil litigation firm that handles cases across a variety of practice areas. These include a variety of personal injury events.

Davis Law Firm – Civil Litigation Lawyer is pleased to announce that the civil litigation firm has expanded to include the communities of Crossville, Jamestown, Pikeville, Grimsley, Crab Orchard, and Fairfield Glade. The firm handles cases in personal injury, DUI, accidents, slip and fall, medical malpractice, workers comp, automobile accidents, wrongful death, and more. The compassionate and experienced lawyers are dedicated to putting clients at the center of everything they do. From its Tennessee base, the firm has many offices across the state so that clients can access top-quality professional legal advice regardless of their location.

The firm has a strong background in the realm of family law. The team of skilled attorneys can cover a range of bases, including real estate, juvenile law, estate, asset planning, and many others. As a legal firm, the key strengths are found in the practice areas of family law, civil litigation, bankruptcy, and criminal law.

For more information, visit Davis Law Firm Yelp Listing

A more detailed listing of the practice areas includes mediation, criminal law, corporate law, bankruptcy, civil litigation, juvenile law, immigration, landlord-tenant law, and real property law. The clients who need help with trusts and estates, probate, appellate law, healthcare, debt collection, data privacy and protection, and real estate closings are invited to schedule a consultation.

A spokesperson for the legal firm explained, “If you find yourself in need of legal assistance and advice, some options are more helpful than others. You need to access the top attorneys associated with Davis Law Firm who provide knowledge and skills across an impressive range of practice areas. The knowledge of the legal counsel can be the difference between defeat and success in your case. We are dedicated to making your problems our highest priority.”

About the Company:

Davis Law Firm provides legal experience to clients across Tennessee. The attorneys have knowledge and experience in a wide range of practice areas. Compassionate and knowledgeable professional consultations are available.

Media Contact

Company Name: Davis Law Firm

Phone: (931) 248-7100

Address:28 W 5th St.

City: Crossville

State: TN 38555

Country: United States

Website: https://dlfattorneys.com/

