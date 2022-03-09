GardnerFrankhouser, LLP Provides Legal Representation to Whistleblowers Since 2019

Since 2019, the boutique law firm of GardnerFrankhouser, LLP has represented individuals in complex employment matters. It has the knowledge and experience to protect a client's rights and the legal tools to obtain justice.

According to announcements released by GardnerFrankhouser, LLP – Whistleblower Lawyer, since 2019, it has served employees and executives in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania law and federal law prohibits employers from trying to muzzle or harm whistleblowers.

This law firm protects whistleblowers who have reported illegal or unethical actions to regulatory or law enforcement departments. Whistleblowing often involves the flouting of environmental laws, safety laws, and financial fraud. Various laws protect employees who aid law enforcement.

However, employees are not always aware of the protections available to them. GardnerFrankhouser, LLP counsels such employees and advises them on how to conduct themselves in the face of actual or prospective illegal retaliation.

The law firm shields its clients from prohibited retaliatory actions, including termination, demotion, reduced pay, poor performance reviews, threats, harassment, etc. It also fights on behalf of its clients for damages that may occur because of retaliation by employers. The Gardner Frankhouser LLP HG profile offers more insight into the law firm’s practice and capabilities.

GardnerFrankhouser, LLP works with employees to protect their rights under state and federal wage and hour laws. It represents executives and managers on legal matters pertaining to the beginning and end of professional relationships. The law firm can provide an empathetic and unique perspective on employment problems because its principal lawyers have a background as management employment lawyers.

The law firm adopts a practical and holistic approach to tackling each case; it studies each case in detail and assesses the short-term and long-term career requirements of a client. It considers the workplace culture in the company and the quality of the employer’s HR department to understand the realistic chances of a favorable outcome for the client.

For more information, go to Gardner Frankhouser, LLP HG Profile

GardnerFrankhouser, LLP said, “Too often, highly paid executives and professionals do not seek the advice of a lawyer before signing an agreement or taking action that might violate their contractual obligations.

Other times, they seek advice from the company’s lawyer even though their lawyer is ethically prohibited from giving them advice. Worse yet, these otherwise sophisticated and well-educated individuals rely on cocktail party advice or the helpful suggestions of a lawyer who is a friend of a friend or relative.

We’ve seen it many times, and it is a “penny wise and pound foolish” approach. Seeking the advice of a qualified employment lawyer is worth the investment.

For example, if you have a difference of opinion with your former employer over a non-compete, there are often commonsense business solutions that can and should be pursued early in the process of negotiating a new agreement or well before litigation escalates to the point where positions and feelings have hardened.

Companies usually appreciate efforts to seek business solutions instead of sometimes unnecessary litigation. Arriving at those solutions requires patience, effective communication with the other side, and good business sense. That’s what we offer.

Likewise, early due diligence is essential in cases involving harassment and retaliation. The law prohibits unlawful employment practices, but it does not prohibit bad management. Our management experience gives us a unique ability to make that distinction between advising clients whether they have a case.”

GardnerFrankhouser, LLP is a law firm that focuses exclusively on complex employment matters. Its experience extends to whistleblowing, unpaid overtime claims, discrimination, harassment, etc. The law firm adopts a practical approach in dealing with matters and works hard to ensure a favorable result for its clients.

