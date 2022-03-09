Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. Proudly Represents Greenville, NC Clients to Help Take Control of Their Debt

Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. provides legal help to individuals facing serious debt problems. It operates throughout eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Wilmington. Its practice areas include debt defense, medical debt, foreclosure, Chapter 7 bankruptcy, Chapter 11 bankruptcy, etc.

According to announcements released by Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. – Debt Defense Lawyers, the experienced North Carolina bankruptcy lawyer from this law firm enables clients to get over financial difficulties by filing for Chapter 7, Chapter 11, Chapter 12, or Chapter 13 bankruptcies. The law firm appreciates that each situation is different, and it tailors its services to benefit a client in the best possible manner.

Clients have the option of filing for bankruptcy or debt relief. The lawyers from Gillespie & Murphy, P.A., represent their clients through the bankruptcy process and answer questions on their behalf.

Where required, they will review a client’s matter and recommend the best possible action to prevent foreclosure. Sometimes, the best way to do so is to file for bankruptcy. Doing so will immediately stop the foreclosure and give the client five years to clear the debt.

For more information, visit Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. Law Info profile

Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. has been helping clients for more than three decades. The lawyers pay attention to the client’s concerns and answer questions before recommending the best strategy for debt resolution. Prospective clients can obtain a no-obligation evaluation to understand the most effective debt relief options available to them. Filing for bankruptcy involves financial and legal technicalities.

Legal representation by a skilled lawyer can help one get things done right fast and satisfactorily by filing the details correctly and ensuring that local rules are met. There are questions to be answered during bankruptcy, and the attorneys from this law firm handle this task so that the client does not have to worry about it.

Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. counsels clients of their rights and the protections afforded under the law after filing for bankruptcy.

Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. said, “There comes a time in many people’s lives when they feel like there is no way out of their current financial situation. For some, it may be credit card debt or medical debt that has spiraled out of control, and creditors are threatening them or have filed a lawsuit. For others, a foreclosure or repossession is imminent. No matter your circumstances, you may find yourself faced with the decision of whether or not filing bankruptcy is worth it. While this process can be complex and challenging, the relief you’ll gain from having a clean slate can make filing bankruptcy worthwhile.

Our North Carolina bankruptcy law firm helps clients in these situations every day, and we’re here to help you, too. We will be with you every step of the way, relieving your stress and ensuring you are protected. It may seem impossible right now, but debt relief is possible for everyone with the help of our North Carolina bankruptcy law firm. Our motto is simple: There is hope, there is a solution.

We listen, never judge. All of us have experienced financial turmoil one way or another. If you are behind on credit card bills, mortgage payments, auto loans, or any other type of debt, reach out to us. Financial distress is both physically and emotionally exhausting. We can help relieve that stress so you can get back on positive financial footing.”

About the Company:

Established in 1992, Gillespie & Murphy, P.A. has helped clients file for bankruptcy and get rid of debt through well-structured debt relief solutions. The law firm places its client’s interests above everything else and places its experience and legal insight at the client’s disposal.

Media Contact

Company Name: Gillespie & Murphy, P.A.

Phone: (252) 689-7678

Address:101 W 14th St Suite 101

City: Greenville

State: NC 27834

Country: United States

Website: https://www.lawyersforchrist.com/

