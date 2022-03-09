This is how the 18-year-old Kaushal Singh Shekhawat embarked on his journey to revolutionize the Tech Field

Do you know what is common in being a web developer and an entrepreneur? Perseverance and determination.

Today, with the increasing availability of the internet throughout the country, there is an ever-expanding universe of possibilities. However, not everyone can seize these chances and maximize their potential. On the other hand, Kaushal Singh Shekhawat, creator of Bizeemedia.com, has taken full use of all available tools and has successfully established himself as a seasoned web developer and entrepreneur.

Kaushal, born in Pilani, Rajasthan, is an 18-year-old developer. He started his journey at the age of 15 and gradually began to master all the skills of a proficient web developer. Kaushal’s educational background also speaks for eminence in his communication, analytical, and creative skills. Kaushal has facilitated the development of several world-class, cutting-edge websites for various brands and enterprises,

Kaushal adds that dealing with a difficult circumstance is simple: “I just have to calm down and take it lightly and no matter how big the problem is, I have to think its just a normal issue that I can handle.” What sets him apart from others is that his future dreams fuel him, and they always keep Shekhawat motivated for what’s coming next.

When asked about what are the things that he likes and dislikes about working in the field of technology, Kaushal mentioned: “I appreciate how technology has evolved as a whole and generated this universe of possibilities. However, I began working as a web developer at a young age. As a result, many people were suspicious of my capabilities, I was not taken seriously, and many people questioned my skills. In addition, many people in our nation are still unsure about the technology industry and dismiss it before ever learning more about it.

These two presented me with a distinct set of obstacles that I had to face on my own, with no help.” Even with so much involvement in his work, Kaushal enjoys the little things in life. He enjoys watching movies and listening to music. His favorite celebrities are Tom Cruise, Gippy Grewal, and Allu Arjun. Shekhawat also aspires to travel the whole world and has no problems to worry about.

Shekhawat kept focused and continued without deviating, and it has paid off because he has demonstrated to everyone that he is a force to be reckoned with and is here to stay. Finally, when asked what message he wanted to communicate to the world, Kaushal replied, “Anyone can do anything, its not about who learned first or who started first, its all about who can do it until the end”.

