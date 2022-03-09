Dr. Robert W Sheffield Is Now Offering Medical Facials At His Santa Barbara Medical Spa

“SB Aesthetics Medical Spa is one of the top medical spas in Santa Barbara offering a variety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and aesthetic med spa services to its patients.”

Dr. Sheffield is offering medical facials at his Santa Barbara med spa. Scheduling appointments follow the CDC and social distancing guidelines through request filling forms.

Santa Barbara, CA – Dr. Robert W. Sheffield Provides Tailor-Made Medical Facial Treatment. Dr. Sheffield renders the Medical Facial after observing the patient’s skin. It is different from the classic European facials that the women get from the aesthetician. Here, at SB Aesthetics Medical Spa, Dr. Sheffield uses medical-grade tools and products to perform the medical facial process.

The only similarity that the medical facial has with the normal facial is that the cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration of the skin is carried out at the physician’s office. The products used are certified by the medical association. The best part of the medical facial is that they are highly customized and used to improve skin conditions. One can get the fine lines and wrinkles removed, get their skin firm and texture improved. Even the acne and pore congestion problems are solved manifold with this facial.

“The medical facial is performed after examining the skin condition of our patient. I supervise and carry out the whole process. We mainly use the glycolic peels that are 70% strongest and other advanced peels at our medical spa center. Our team follows the complete steps of a facial, but as this is a highly personalized treatment, so you will enjoy the in-depth process,” affirms Dr. Robert W. Sheffield.

Even the facial components used by Dr. Robert W. Sheffield for the medical facial includes dermaplaning, chemical peel, Microcurrent, Microdermabrasion, and massage for added firmness. The medical-grade facial offered by us possess highly active and powerful ingredients. Along with this, the massage facial and day spa facial helps in pampering and relaxing the patient’s skin. It also supports the skin rejuvenation process remarkably.

Get Non-Surgical Facial Treatment Options At SB Aesthetics Medical Spa

To provide the patients with top-notch skin treatment experience and improve the post-treatment results, the plastic surgeon also uses the injectables like lip fillers Santa Barbara, Botox Santa Barbara, Voluma, dermal fillers Santa Barbara, etc., and laser resurfacing, laser hair removal Santa Barbara. These medical facials help restore the patient’s natural glow, fix the aging skin, sun-damaged skin, dehydrated skin, and acne-prone skin.

However, the women with acute acne, rosacea problem, patients on blood thinners, pregnant women, and the ones with heart conditions must avoid the medical facial. There are no side effects of this facial, but the patients may feel redness and a slightly warm feeling. This procedure will take around 30 minutes to 90 minutes. Dr. Robert W. Sheffield states to get this facial quarterly to maintain the rejuvenated and aesthetically appealing look.

