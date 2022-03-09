Companion Animal Medicine Market Size To Surge At 9.6% CAGR Is Expected To Reach $32.8 Billion In 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“"Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting."”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing prevalence of diseases in pets, rising pet expenditure, humanization of pets, adoption of online channels for buying pet medicines, and initiatives by key companies are the factors anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

The global companion animal medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market for companion animal medicine include the rising pet population, the prevalence of diseases, and the availability of pet insurance. In Canada for example, 58% of households owned at least one dog or cat in 2020, according to the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). CAHI also reported a surge in feline vet visits following the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic notably affected the market for companion animal medicine. The impact included dampened sales, supply chain challenges, operational hurdles, fall inpatient visits, and reduced demand. Elanco for instance reported a 20% decline in revenue during Q2 2020. The company’s companion animal segment, in particular, was adversely impacted by the fall in brands in international markets and those administered in the clinic e.g. vaccines. The company reported a recovery in sales during H2 2020. Vetoquinol on the other hand reported an increase in sales, driven by its essential portfolio including veterinary drugs in 2020 despite limited access to vet clinics and hospitals due to lockdown protocols. Boehringer Ingelheim too registered increased sales in the companion animal segment.

With the rising number of pets across the globe, the trend of pet humanization has gained traction in several key markets. Pet parents are becoming increasingly aware of their pet’s health, treatment, and wellbeing. This has increased the adoption of pet insurance to reduce the financial risks for pet parents. Petplan- the largest pet insurance provider in the U.K. offers insurance policies for various species including dogs, cats, horses, small mammals, birds, reptiles, rabbits, and multi-pet owners. These policies provide coverage for physical and online consultations, prescription medicine, diagnostic tests, surgery, dental injury, cancer treatment, and more.

The rising prevalence of diseases in pets is another key driver expected to contribute to market growth. Parasitic infections from internal and external parasites for example, commonly affect pets. Antibiotics and topical therapies are often prescribed in the case of pyoderma. However, further testing and routine bathing with medicated shampoos may be prescribed in case of chronic or recurring pyoderma. Viv Silky Shampoo by Vivaldis for example is indicated for a range of fungal and bacterial infections including superficial and deep pyoderma.

Companion Animal Medicine Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

Growing R&D initiatives by major companies is estimated to be a key driver for the market

For instance, Dechra pharmaceuticals commercialized 15 products from its Le Vet R&D pipeline in 2019

Pet humanization is further contributing to increased expenditure on pets including pet medicines

According to APPA U.S. citizens spent about USD 31.4 billion on vet care and products in 2020. The category included expenditure on routine veterinary care, surgical procedures, and pharmaceuticals

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market by distribution channel in 2020. The factors contributing to the large share include higher patient footfalls at hospitals and the convenience of buying the necessary medications as soon as the pet is diagnosed

North America held the largest share of about 36% in 2020 owing to well-established veterinary healthcare facilities, rising pet expenditure, and humanization of pets

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 10% due to the rising pet population and pet health awareness

Companion Animal Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global companion animal medicine market on the basis of animal type and region:

Companion Animal Medicine Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dogs

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







By Type









Attenuated Live Vaccines











Inactivated Vaccines











Recombinant Vaccines











Toxoid











Others











By Indication











Distemper













Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)













Parvovirus













Canine herpes













Lyme Disease













Rabies









Others







Pharmaceuticals







Parasiticides









Anti-infectives









Anti-inflammatory









Analgesics









Others







Medicated Feed Additives





By Indication





Infectious Diseases







Dermatologic Diseases







Pain







Orthopedic Diseases







Behavioral Diseases







Other Indications





By Distribution Channel





Retail







E-Commerce







Hospital Pharmacy

Cats

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







By Type









Attenuated Live Vaccines











Inactivated Vaccines











Recombinant Vaccines











Toxoid











Others











By Indication











Distemper













Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)













Parvovirus













Canine herpes













Lyme Disease













Rabies









Others







Pharmaceuticals







Parasiticides









Anti-infectives









Anti-inflammatory









Analgesics









Others







Medicated Feed Additives





By Indication





Infectious Diseases







Dermatologic Diseases







Pain







Orthopedic Diseases







Behavioral Diseases







Other Indications





By Distribution Channel





Retail







E-Commerce







Hospital Pharmacy

Horses

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







Attenuated Live Vaccines









Inactivated Vaccines









Recombinant Vaccines









Toxoid









Others









Others







Pharmaceuticals







Parasiticides









Anti-infectives









Anti-inflammatory









Analgesics









Others







Medicated Feed Additives





By Indication





Infectious Diseases







Dermatologic Diseases







Pain







Orthopedic Diseases







Behavioral Diseases







Other Indications





By Distribution Channel





Retail







E-Commerce







Hospital Pharmacy

Companion Animal Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Companion Animal Medicine Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Bimeda, Inc.

Norbrook

Calier

