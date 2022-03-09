Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Size Is Projected To Reach $22.26 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing instances of fitness and sporting activities among consumers have led to nutrition awareness, thus positively impacting the market growth.

The global animal based protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing instances of fitness and sporting activities among consumers have led to nutrition awareness, thus positively impacting the market growth.

The whey raw material segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the availability of high protein content in it. Additionally, it is increasingly being used as a protein source for fortifying functional and nutritional food products, which is further expected to increase its demand during the forecast period.

The protein powder product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The escalating global trends of exercise and fitness, coupled with a strong preference among consumers for snacks that boost energy and aid in muscle building, are contributing to the growth of energy-building snacks such as protein bars.

The sports nutrition application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to consumers’ desire for a healthy and active lifestyle, which has led to an increase in sports and fitness participation. Additionally, key players such as Quest Nutrition are focusing to meet the demand for sports nutrition by introducing products enriched with proteins in compact sizes and new formats, thus fueling the growth.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing urbanization and growing middle-class with high disposable income. Additionally, increasing frequency of exercise and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in economies such as China and India are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-based-protein-supplements-market-report

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Report Highlights

By raw material, the whey segment dominated the market with a share of over 55.0% in 2020. This is attributed to its health advantages such as building muscles, lowering blood pressure, promoting fat loss, reducing stress and inflammation, repairing muscle tissues, lowering cholesterol levels, and promoting overall health

The ready-to-drink product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing product demand by fitness enthusiasts and a changing fitness landscape worldwide, coupled with high demand for convenience among consumers

By distribution channel, the online stores segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The easy availability of multiple brands, penetration of the internet in developing countries, and the convenience of shopping are key factors boosting the sales growth through online retail

The sports nutrition application segment accounted for the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020 owing to a rise in the number of consumers focused on self-care, preventive medication, and fitness activities, coupled with the increasing instance of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity

North America dominated the market with over 45.0% share in 2020. Factors fueling the market growth in the region include growing healthcare costs, rapid advances in science and technology, the rising geriatric population, and growing interest in attaining wellness through diet

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-based-protein-supplements-market-report/request/rs1

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal based protein supplements market on the basis of raw material, product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Animal Based Protein Supplements Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Whey

Casein

Egg

Fish

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready-to-Drink

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Chemist/ Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Others

Animal Based Protein Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Animal Based Protein Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

List of Key Players of Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

Glanbia plc

MusclePharm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CytoSport, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Quest Nutrition

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

AMCO Proteins

NOW Foods

Transparent Labs

WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/452418/ibb

Browse More Related Report:

Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), By Product (Protein Powder, Protein Bars), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2030

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-based-protein-supplements-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Size Is Projected To Reach $22.26 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.