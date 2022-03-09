Men's Coats And Jackets Market To Develop At A CAGR of 5.1% By 2028 Based on Need For The Protection of Body From Changing Atmosphere | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global men's coats & jackets industry research report offers thorough insights on distribution channels, profit margin, trends and demand. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions.

The global men’s coats and jackets market size is expected to reach USD 68.60 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rising acceptance of the corporate culture and the need for the protection of the body from the changing atmosphere is contributing to the growth of this market. Additionally, rising per capita income and increasing purchasing power are the key factors fueling the growth of this market. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their customer base by offering discounts and reaching them via different ways, such as e-commerce platforms.

The cellulosic fiber segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Cellulosic fiber is obtained after the chemical processing of cotton linters and wood pulp. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics, such as denim, corduroy, muslin, linen, and organza. With the increasing popularity of these fabrics among consumers, it is expected that the segment will witness momentous growth over the forecast period.

The online distribution channel is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The use of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular among consumers for shopping due to the simplicity and convenience associated. Products are available at economic rates via online channels compared to offline channels. Moreover, end users choose the most believed shopping portals or mobile apps to purchase. Thus, the growth of this segment is observed to be more.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. China and India are positively contributing to the growth of the regional market. With a growing population, an increasing number of working women, and changing fashion trends, the region is witnessing high demand for apparel. Many multinational companies are expanding in this region due to the low labor cost and the easy availability of raw materials, resulting in low manufacturing costs.

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Report Highlights

• Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. With a growing working population and increasing disposable income, the region is witnessing high demand for apparel

• By fiber, the cellulosic segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics, such as denim, corduroy, muslin, linen, and organza

• The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The use of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular among consumers for shopping due to the simplicity associated

Men’s Coats and Jackets Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global men’s coats and jackets market on the basis of fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Men’s Coats and Jackets Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cotton Polyester Cellulosic Others

Men’s Coats and Jackets Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Offline Online

Men’s Coats and Jackets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America U.S. Europe Germany France U.K. Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



List of Key Players of Men’s Coats and Jackets Market

Dior

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

