Brothers Construction Inc. States What Sets Them Apart from Other Roofing Contractors

Brothers Construction Inc. is a top-rated general contracting company offering roofing, siding, and more services. The agency stated what sets it apart from other roofing contractors in a recent update.

Brothers Construction Inc. works with the most reliable roofing brands in North America to ensure that clients’ new roofs can endure any climate. A Lifetime Limited Warranty covers the agency’s roofing. Not only that, but the agency also offers a 15-year labor warranty. The team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to care for all clients’ roofing needs.

With over 80 years of combined experience in engineering and construction, the Brothers Construction is a renowned Wayne roofing company with a team boasting various certifications such as GAF Roofing Certification, Techo-Bloc Certification, and Cambridge Certification.

Their fair pricing approach, focus, and proactive project management techniques fueled the team’s success. On top of that, the team of qualified Wayne roofing experts is ready to give a fair, competitive quote for all construction needs.

About Brothers Construction Inc.

For over 35 years, Brothers Construction has offered roofing, siding, and general contracting services for residential and commercial properties in Northern New Jersey and surrounding areas. With decades of roofing experience, they are the most trusted roofing contractor in New Jersey. From masonry to roofing, they offer a wide range of services to suit all clients’ construction needs. The experts blend quality material with years of experience to provide customers with exceptional results. Not only that, but they also guarantee fair, honest pricing without ever compromising on quality.

