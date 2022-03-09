Holistic Dental Center Hints at What Patients Should Expect When They Arrive for The Initial Consultation

Holistic Dental Center is a leading full-service dental office. In a recent update, they outlined what patients should expect when they arrive for the initial consultation.

Over 60-90 minutes, Dr. Gashinsky will conduct a comprehensive exam beyond “just looking at the teeth” as a standalone part of the body. Patients will take a complete set of (2D) low radiation digital x-rays where the dentist in Millburn will determine any visible concerns like focal infections and review the root canal of each tooth.

Dr. Gashinsky will take ample time to review the patients’ medical history while discussing any concerns. He’ll look at the quality of the teeth, thoroughly examining enamel, possible cavities or pockets, gum health, and other aspects of oral care while also identifying any areas of concern.

The Millburn dentist will then take a sample of the patients’ oral bacteria and put it under a microscope for further inspection. The best part is that patients can see what bacteria is present and determine if the bacteria put them at low, medium, or high risk for periodontal issues.

Between the x-rays, bacteria samples, medical history, and initial exam, Dr. Gashinsky will have collected enough data to make his diagnosis and will recommend a treatment plan. Afterward, the patient will sit down with a treatment coordinator to explain the proposed treatment recommendations and answer all questions.

