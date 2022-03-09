Align Clinic, The Woodlands – TX Shares the Benefits of Custom Orthotics

The Woodlands – TX, Align Clinic is a leading orthotic and prosthetic office. In a recent update, the facility outlined the benefits of custom orthotics.

Custom foot orthotics are specially made to fit a patient’s prescription specifications, considering their specific medical condition, assessing their limb length, and the measurements of their legs and feet. This makes them more effective and efficient than those mass-produced prefabricated foot orthotics.

Since custom foot orthotics are specifically made for an individual, they can provide enough support to where it is needed and effectively alleviate or prevent pain in the right spot. For instance, custom The Woodlands pediatric orthotics will make the foot feel more comfortable and pain-free, thus improving its function.

The foot orthotics The Woodlands help minimize foot pain. Though the generic shoe inserts provide extra cushion, allowing the feet to feel comfortable and relaxed, they cannot correct foot abnormalities. The custom foot orthotics, however, can. They can also correct abnormalities like high arches or supination and collapsed arches or pronation.

Align Clinic is an orthotic and prosthetic facility specializing in scoliosis and pediatric orthotics. The practitioners are trained and experienced in orthotic and pediatric services. They strive to provide the highest quality products and services to patients based on combined 60 years of experience. What sets them apart is that they treat each patient as an individual and not as a number. The practitioners will thoroughly evaluate clients’ individual needs and a treatment plan based on these needs and goals. They are committed to a team approach, working in constant communication with patients, parents, physicians, and therapists to always give the best possible outcome.

