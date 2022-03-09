Align Clinic, The Woodlands – TX Shares the Benefits of Custom Orthotics

The Woodlands, TX – In a website post, Align Clinic, The Woodlands – TX has highlighted the benefits of specialty orthotics The Woodlands options.
Custom foot orthotics are specially made to fit a patient’s prescription specifications, considering their specific medical condition, assessing their limb length, and the measurements of their legs and feet. This makes them more effective and efficient than those mass-produced prefabricated foot orthotics.
Since custom foot orthotics are specifically made for an individual, they can provide enough support to where it is needed and effectively alleviate or prevent pain in the right spot. For instance, custom The Woodlands pediatric orthotics will make the foot feel more comfortable and pain-free, thus improving its function.
The foot orthotics The Woodlands help minimize foot pain. Though the generic shoe inserts provide extra cushion, allowing the feet to feel comfortable and relaxed, they cannot correct foot abnormalities. The custom foot orthotics, however, can. They can also correct abnormalities like high arches or supination and collapsed arches or pronation.
About Align Clinic, The Woodlands – TX
Align Clinic is an orthotic and prosthetic facility specializing in scoliosis and pediatric orthotics. The practitioners are trained and experienced in orthotic and pediatric services. They strive to provide the highest quality products and services to patients based on combined 60 years of experience. What sets them apart is that they treat each patient as an individual and not as a number. The practitioners will thoroughly evaluate clients’ individual needs and a treatment plan based on these needs and goals. They are committed to a team approach, working in constant communication with patients, parents, physicians, and therapists to always give the best possible outcome.
Media Contact
Company Name: Align Clinic, The Woodlands – TX
Contact Person: Anthony New
Email: Send Email
Phone: (346) 770-2970
Address:1001 Medical Plaza Dr suite #130
City: The Woodlands
State: TX
Country: United States
Website: https://www.align-clinic.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.