Leisure Boat Market Share, Growth Rate, Recent and Future Trends, Opportunities and Leading Manufacturers by Top segments | Grand View Research, Inc.

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, The rising disposable income of citizens and flourishing tourism sector in emerging economies, such as Brazil and China, are some of the key factors escalating the market growth.

Leisure Boat Market Growth & Trends

The global leisure boat market size is expected to reach USD 57.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of marine and coastal tourism, coupled with the growing inclination toward yachting as a recreational activity, is a primary factor driving the market. Although the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be a major hindrance for the market, the gradual re-opening of the economies and eased restrictions are paving the way to bring the market back on track. Besides, the growing urge among masses to involve in leisure activities in the post-lockdown period further presents bright opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The tourism industry has changed drastically over the last few years with the increasing popularity of marine and coastal tourism activities. The world economy is witnessing healthy growth and markets, such as the U.S., are witnessing growth in the per-capita income of the individuals, which, in turn, has resulted in a rise in the disposable income of consumers. A rise in the number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is expected to drive consumers to spend more on leisure activities, thus boosting demand for recreational boats.

The increasing number of boat shows and water sporting events are attracting a large number of boaters worldwide. The leading manufacturers are sponsoring boat shows and events, which, in turn, is enhancing the popularity of leisure boats. North America is poised to remain the most prominent region in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. The rising demand for recreational watercraft is driven by factors such as improving economic conditions and the rising disposable income of consumers in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Demand in the country is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and the growing popularity of water sports and fishing activities.

Furthermore, there are changes taking place in boat building, such as the adoption of IoT technology that enables appliances, physical structures, vehicles, smartphones, wearable devices, and heavy equipment to be connected, while facilitating an exchange of information through a single network. The connected boat provides enhanced safety, security, and accuracy, while also improving the efficiency of the boat by digitalizing and optimizing various functions.

Leisure Boat Market Report Highlights

Leisure boats are projected to witness a strong growth in demand owing to the initiatives taken by the governments worldwide for the development of coastal and marine tourism and the rising disposable income of citizens in emerging economies

Sports yachts are expected to witness greater demand in developed countries owing to the active participation of people in marine sporting events as well as recreational boating activities

Boat manufacturers are increasingly organizing boat shows worldwide to attract a greater number of potential buyers, and thereby expand their customer base

By type, the used leisure boat segment held the largest revenue share of over 76.0% in 2020 owing to the prompt and easy availability and relatively lower cost

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 45.5% in 2020 owing to the greater demand for recreational activities across the region, especially in the U.S.

Key players in the market include Avon Marine; Azimut Benetti Group; Baja Marine; Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH; Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Ferretti S.P.A.; and Fountain Powerboats, Inc.

Leisure Boat Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global leisure boat market based on type and region:

Leisure Boat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

New Leisure Boat

Motorized/Power Boats



Personal Watercraft





Outboard Boats





Yachts





Yacht Type







Super Yachts









Flybridge Yachts









Sport Yachts









Long Range Yachts









Others









Yacht Length









Up to 20 ft.











20-50 ft











Above 50 ft.









Other





Non-motorized Boats





Kayaks







Canoes







Others



Used Leisure Boat



Motorized/Power Boats





Personal Watercraft







Outboard Boats







Yachts







Yacht Type









Super Yachts











Flybridge Yachts











Sport Yachts











Long Range Yachts











Others









Yacht Length









Up to 20 ft.











20-50 ft











Above 50 ft.









Other





Non-motorized Boats





Kayaks







Canoes







Others



Monitoring Equipment



Boat and Yacht Monitoring Solutions





IoT Sensors





Water Detection Sensors







Voltage Meters







Temperature And Motion Sensors







Others





Telematics Solutions





Others

Leisure Boat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Sweden





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Singapore





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Leisure Boat Market

Avon Marine

Azimut Benetti Group

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Chaparral Boats, Inc.

Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.

Ferretti S.P.A.

Fountain Powerboats, Inc.

