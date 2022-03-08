BRE The Xpediter's Notebook Video Starring Rock With Robbie Reaches 30,000+ Families, Helping Neuro-Diverse Entrepreneurs

Starting a business is one thing; growing one is, potentially, another. Like anything, being successful at entrepreneurship or in the business world, in general, is not easy. It becomes even more difficult to be successful when starting a business with a neurological problem. BRE The Xpediter is committed to helping entrepreneurs with neurological differences to leverage the experience and enthusiasm of professional entrepreneurs.
Coined by Judy Singer, an Australian sociologist, the term neurodiversity promotes equality and inclusion for “neurological minorities.” While it is primarily a social justice movement, neurodiversity research and education are increasingly important in how clinicians view and address certain disabilities and neurological conditions. To drum support for neuro-diverse entrepreneurs and promote neurodiversity, BRE The Xpediter has released Notebook, a poetic infusion of rap starring Rock With Robbie.
The Notebook video is the story of two strangers, BRE and Robbie, and the only thing they have in common is that they can’t stand each other, but through some unforeseen events, they find commonality in their backgrounds. Just as peace begins to preside, past traumas awaken again. With 40 percent of entrepreneurs being dyslexic and others having ADHD and Autism, it has become imperative to help these entrepreneurs create a level playing ground for them among other normal entrepreneurs.
Since the release of the Notebook video, it has reached over 30,000 families, restoring hope and assisting neuro-diverse entrepreneurs. The video is a growing trend all over social media as it teaches neurological minorities to start and manage a successful business.
To watch Notebook by BRE The Xpediter staring Rock With Robbie, please visit https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPdSwkxjS/.
