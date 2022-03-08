Vybrational Kreators Disrupts The Fashion Space With Motivational Pieces

Innovative fashion brand, Vybrational Kreators, set to chart a new course in the industry by spreading positive affirmations through their collections

CEO, Elijah McNear and his team at Vybrational Kreators are set to challenge the status quo in the fashion business as the brand seeks to motivate people and spread positive messages worldwide through their variety of products. The fashion brand is breaking new grounds in the industry by using apparel to communicate a message of positivity to as many people as possible without necessarily “cramping” the style of customers.

“The Purpose of Vybrational Kreators is to kreate and spread positive vibes around the world. I want people who see our logo to feel empowered, motivated, and inspired! BE GOOD, BE GREAT, BE U is not just a random quote or saying, it is a vibrational message. BE GOOD, represents the act of moral acceptance of yourself. This means acting in a respectable way towards yourself and society. BE GREAT, represents doing your very best in all that you pursue in life. But most importantly BE U, this is your specialty. YOU do not have to be like everyone else. YOU being different is what makes you special! No one is you and that is your SUPERPOWER!”

The global fashion industry has witnessed a series of evolution over the decades, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market. A recent report by Statista put the revenue of the global apparel market at $1.5 trillion in 2021, with a projection that it will increase to approximately $2 trillion by 2026. However, Elijah McNear seeks to take the fashion game to a whole new level with the launch of Vybrational Kreators, founded in collaboration with his mom, Trevina McNear.

Vybrational Kreators has been described as a one-stop-shop for all fashion needs, with different categories of products for men, women, and children. The brand aims to spread positive vibes worldwide by offering uniquely designed products that carry motivational quotes.

“The reason for the name Vybrational kreators is because some of the paintings that Elijah would paint would look like it was moving, like it was vibrating. We also create our own vibes whether it be positive or negative vibes. Elijah and I are about spreading positive vibes and helping others, uplift them, motivate them to become who they’re meant to be.” – Trevina McNear.

For further information about Vybrational Kreators and the range of products offered, visit – www.VybrationalKreators.com. The movement continues across social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Vybrational Kreators

Vybrational Kreators was founded by Elijah McNear, a young entrepreneur, and his mother, Trevina McNear. Elijah, a passionate artist, started his first online business, SHOPWITELI, at the age of 18, selling products from other brands before deciding to start his fashion line with the support of his parents.

