David Biddle, a Lifelong Trailblazer of the Car Industry, Passes Away at Age 87

With great shock and sadness, the family of David Biddle announces his demise. The Omaha Nebraska native and Las Vegas icon died peacefully on Monday afternoon in his residence in Las Vegas. His death came as a shock to many of the residents in Las Vegas as the announcement sent ripples of grief across the neighborhood. Many people identified that the world has truly lost an iconic figure, which has created a void that may not be filled.
David Biddle’s life was characterized by impact. Everything David did was to the end that he gave back to society, contributing his quota in making America great again. One of David’s milestone achievements was being the first African American car salesman in Las Vegas. He started his career working with Pete Findlay in 1968 and moved on to become the first African American from Las Vegas to own a Car Dealership license.
As a car dealer, David Biddle’s character was exceptional. He was the kind of man who was interested in his neighbor’s wellbeing more than he was interested in being successful. Through his amiable character and personality, David was sought after as a preferred car dealer, attracting some of the biggest celebrities such as Sammy Davis Jr, Mahammad Ali, Frank Sinatra, Red Foxx, just to name a few who purchased cars from him. He exemplified a necessary trait and blazed a pathway for entrepreneurs and dealers to emulate.
David was an entrepreneur par excellence. He established several businesses throughout the Las Vegas Community, ranging from Biddle Motors, Biddle Barbeque Restaurant, Tee- Shirt Screen Printing Company, a Flower Shop, Bakery, and more.
Speaking on the death of David Biddle, the family said, “We want to thank all of the countless condolences and prayers from family, friends from all around the country and especially the Las Vegas Valley that supported David Biddle throughout his life. David would appreciate all the love as he truly valued his community, family and friends. We would also like to Thank the Findlay Automotive Group for being part of our family for well over 50 + Years.”
A memorial service is scheduled to be held in honor of the great icon at Bunker Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N at 1:00 p.m on Wednesday, March 09, 2022. The memorial service is open to everyone who wishes to be a part of the celebration of the life of David Biddle and his contributions to the Las Vegas community. Furthermore, the family has also announced that flowers and condolences can be sent through www.flowersofnevada.com.
For further inquiries, please call (702) 385-1441 or send an email to info@articadvertisingcorp.com
