Understanding the Life and Legacy of David Biddle

King of Cars Passes away passes away at 87, leaving behind a legacy worth emulating

The popular saying “immortality is to live your life doing good things, and leaving your mark behind” is completely true about David Biddle. David lived a fulfilled life and died leaving a legacy that would outlive him and many generations unborn.

David Biddle, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, and a Las Vegas car icon known as the “King of Cars,” died Monday afternoon after a successful and fruitful life. As soon as his family announced his death, it sent shockwaves across the Las Vegas community, as hundreds of people mourned the loss of such a legend. In the Las Vegas community, there will be a big vacuum which can not be filled anytime soon.

David Biddle paved the way for minorities by becoming the first African American automobile salesman in Las Vegas, beginning his career with Pete Findlay in 1968 and later becoming the first African American in the city to obtain a vehicle dealer license. David Biddle’s larger-than-life personality drew some of the world’s most famous people to buy automobiles from him, including Sammy Davis Jr., Mahammad Ali, Frank Sinatra, and Red Foxx, to mention a few.

The Biddle family in their own words said “We want to thank all of the countless condolences and prayers from family, friends from ALL around the country and especially the Las Vegas Valley that supported David Biddle throughout his life. David would appreciate all the love as he truly valued his community family and friends. We would also like to thank the Findlay Automotive Group for being part of our family for well over 50 + Years! “

The Memorial Service would be held on March 9th 2022 at Bunker Mortuary.

Time: 01:00pm

