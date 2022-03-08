Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a malignant sort of crucial worried system tumor. Globally, GBM accounts for 54% of recent gliomas and forty five% of number one malignant tumors. GBM can be both intra tentorial (area placed beneath tentorium cerebella) or supratentorial (place positioned above the tentorium cerebilli). New remedies are coming forward regarding pills that can be used by myself or in mixture with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Still, there are greater possibilities of reappearance when compared with electric powered field remedy. Increased studies and medical trials inside the treatment of GBM thru immunotherapy are expected to account for a extensive share inside the growth of the marketplace.

Market Dynamics

The foremost riding forces are the increasing range of mind and other worried machine cancers, an boom in funding for companies with the aid of the closed-ended competitive businesses, promising pipeline, and increasing US FDA approval of recent drugs.

Rising prevalence of GBM is one of the dominating elements, propelling the worldwide GBM marketplace. According to GLOBOCAN 2018, over 241,000 humans die each year due to brain or nervous system cancer, in which GBM is the maximum common form of the disease. According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD), in 2016, there have been 330 000 incident instances of CNS cancer, with an incidence rate of four·sixty three consistent with a hundred 000 person-years, which appreciably has been elevated by using 17·3% between 1990 and 2016. Thus, the rising wide variety of instances of GBM is predicted to pressure the GBM market all through the forecast duration.

An boom in investment for companies with the aid of different closed-ended funding corporations, for the studies on GBM is likewise contributing to the growth of the marketplace. For instance, in February 2018, Novocure has announced that it has obtained capital from BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment fund of Pharmakon Advisors, LP. The time period loan agreement of one hundred fifty million US dollars, might be used by Novocure to accelerate its research and development segment for improving the remedy alternatives of GBM.

An expanded quantity of US FDA approvals is likewise predicted to pressure the market throughout the forecast length. For example, in December 2017, Genentech introduced that it had obtained approval from the USA FDA for Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of glioblastoma in adults. In September 2017, FDA accepted Amgen’s MVASI (bevacizumab), the first bevacizumab biosimilar, in addition to the primary anti-most cancers biosimilar, which is approved for the remedy of 5 varieties of cancer, together with GBM.

The promising drug pipeline is expected to reinforce market increase over the forecast duration. For example,

However, the excessive expenditure concerned in the research, recurrence of GBM, resistance of glioma stem cells in opposition to traditional healing procedures, neurotoxicity caused by commercialized drugs for GBM, in conjunction with lack of efficacy of GBM remedy main to an growth in mortality fee may restrain the boom of the marketplace.

The recurrence of GBM is anticipated to bog down marketplace boom. For instance, research have proven that glioblastoma multiforme recurrence on the whole occurs inside the form of a continuous boom regionally inside 2-3 cm from the border of the unique lesion. Also, greater than 90% of patients with glioma will show recurrence on the unique tumor vicinity, and the more than one lesions will develop at a five% price after the treatment. Secondly, even though much less not unusual, GBM may additionally recur via the development of recent parenchymal lesions that fail to show off non-stop increase styles, intraventricular spread, or dissemination.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment type

l Drugs

l Immunotherapy

l Electric field therapy

l Others

By Type of molecule

l Small molecules

l Biologics

By Route of administration

l Oral

l Parenteral

By End-user

l Hospitals

l Clinics

l Others

By Region

l North America

l Europe

l South America

l Asia Pacific

l Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global glioblastoma multiforme market are Genentech, Amgen, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG, Novartis, and Pfizer.

The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market globally. For instance,

On June 28, 2019, Pfizer announced that the US FDA has approved ZIRABEV (bevacizumab), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of 5 types of cancer: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma (GBM), and persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

On April 10, 2018, Novartis AG announced that the FDA has approved Afinitor DISPERZ (Everolimus) tablets for oral suspension in the adjunctive treatment of adults and pediatric patients of 2 years old.

