Targeted Temperature management (Therapeutic Hypothermia) Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Targeted Temperature management (Therapeutic Hypothermia) Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

Therapeutic hypothermia, additionally called focused temperature control or shielding hypothermia, is the reduction of frame temperature, from 32°C to 34 °C for quicker restoration. Therapeutic hypothermia is crucial within the treatment of cardiovascular conditions like cardiac arrests and myocardial infarction. It improves neurological functioning after resuscitation from cardiac arrest. Temperature management includes heating or cooling to hold a everyday core frame temperature. The primary technique consists of intentional hypothermia (situation of low frame temperature), rewarming from hypothermia, or maintaining a everyday preferred middle body temperature.

The implementation of a affected person temperature management device results in a reduction in surgical website online infections, discount inside the period of hospital stays, which contributes to reducing remedy fees. TTM is utilized in diverse medical areas which includes neurology, cardiovascular situations like cardiac arrests and myocardial infarction, and sepsis. It is taken into consideration an established protecting adjunct in neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgical procedures, and endovascular aneurysm repair.

Download free sample @ https://bit.ly/3tTIhOX

Market Dynamics

The rising number of surgical procedures is one of the primary drivers for the temperature management market.

The range of surgical strategies executed has multiplied attributable to the growing geriatric populace. According to the WHO, the extent of surgical techniques executed is projected to reach 400 million by means of 2020 from 300 million in 2012 globally. According to the United Nations, the population of people elderly 60 and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030; with the aid of 2050, this populace organization is projected to double in length, attaining almost 2.1 billion. According to Eurostat 2017, a high wide variety of surgical procedures were performed in European international locations, together with cataract surgery and colonoscopy. Also, the variety of hip implant surgical procedures, main peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and ENT surgical procedures along with the surgical procedures for the important apprehensive gadget (CNS), in Europe become round 35,860 thousand procedures in 2016 and is projected to attain 41,818 thousand processes by using 2023. A institution of 9 hospitals inside the UK together with the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, Basildon University Hospital in Essex, and Royal Victoria in Belfast are conducting a trial on 1,900 sufferers to understand the performance of TTM in OHCA. This raises the call for for temperature control gadgets utilization in clinic rooms, extensive care gadgets (ICUs), and different regions. Thus, the growing quantity of surgical approaches is driving the focused temperature management market globally

Market Segmentation

By Technique Type

l Non-invasive

l Invasive

By Device Type

l Patient Warming Systems

l Patient Cooling Systems

By Application

l Neurology

l Cardiology

l Neonatal care

l Orthopedics

l Others

By End User

l Hospitals

l Emergency units

l Ambulatory surgical centers

l Others

By Region

l North America

l Europe

l South America

l Asia Pacific

l Middle East and Africa

View full report @ https://bit.ly/3tHhy8a

Company Profiles

The Global Targeted Temperature management (Therapeutic Hypothermia) Market Company Profiles are Smiths Medical, Inc, Financial Overview, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, 3M Health Care, Qool Therapeutics, Seiratherm GmbH, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Gentherm (Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EMCOOLS Medical Cooling Systems GmbH, Attune Medical, BrainCool AB, Belmont Medical Technologies.

Trending Topic’s

Patient Handling Equipment Market

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/targeted-temperature-management-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Targeted Temperature management (Therapeutic Hypothermia) Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence