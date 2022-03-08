Single-use Bioprocessing Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 16.0% during the forecasting period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

Single-use bioprocessing systems are the bioprocessing system that are used for once and disposed. Single-use bioprocessing systems are made of the plastic components that can be sterilized and sealed by way of the use of the gamma irradiation. Single-use bioprocessing systems are used for blending, filtration, purification, upstream expression, storage and separation of biopharmaceutical products. The marketplace is ruled through the availability of the several single-use bioprocessing structures including bioreactors & fermenters, mixers, baggage, bioprocess bins, filtration devices, tubing, sampling systems, connectors & clamps, and probes & sensors.

Download free sample @ https://bit.ly/3MpdIsR

Market Dynamics

The market is pushed by using the increasing demand for the single-use bioprocessing structures with the developing penetration of the biopharmaceuticals. Single-use bioprocessing systems are extensively used for the manufacturing of the biopharmaceutical merchandise together with vaccines, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), personalized medicinal drug, and others. Single-use bioprocessing structures have numerous benefits which includes high electricity efficiency, low water usage, much less floor space requirement, and really low or no hazard of product move infection. Single-use bioprocessing systems are quicker to put in force.

There is boom within the launch of the unmarried-use bioprocessing structures. For example, in September 2019, ABEC had released a unmarried-use bioreactor gadget with a running extent of 6,000 L 3 instances that of industry’s preferred upper restrict.

In January 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech had released the Biostat RM TX with Flexsafe RM TX for producing regular satisfactory mobile merchandise. Biostat RM TX is a unmarried-use bioreactor, a new wave combined system advanced particularly for closed, automated enlargement of regular high-quality cellular merchandise consisting of ex vivo cell immunotherapies. It combines single-use Flexsafe bag generation with the employer’s know-how in biopharmaceutical automation. Biostat RM TX is designed for scale-out expansion of cells together with affected person-particular T cells and is a closed gadget, comprising of an automatic manage unit and a up to 2 rocking structures to softly agitate unmarried-use Flexsafe RM TX luggage.

The market is witnessing the technological development for the improvement of the single-use bioprocessing systems. For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Had launched the unmarried-use AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor as a massive extension to its variety of modern bioreactor systems. AppliFlex ST is a completely customizable and scalable stirred tank single-use bioreactor that uses 3-d printing technology to provide a head plate that is uniquely configured to each person procedure, inclusive of custom impeller layout, and specific sample port connections. The 3D printing production era had allowed the multiple options inclusive of designed on call for impellers in Helical, Hydrofoil, Marine or Rushton codecs. It gives the whole reproducibility between the specific customized bioreactors, offering exact same situations between runs.

However, the extractability and leachability troubles regarding disposable components like plastic baggage is hindering the marketplace growth. Environmental and financial concerns with the usage of the unmarried-use bioprocessing systems should have a poor impact on the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

l Media Bags and Containers

l Filtration Assemblies

l Disposable/Single-Use Bioreactors

l Disposable Mixers

l Others

By Application

l Filtration

l Storage

l Cell Culture

l Mixing

l Purification

By End-Users

l Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

l Life Science R&D Companies

l Academic Research Institutes

l Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers

l Others

By Region

l North America

l Europe

l South America

l Asia Pacific

l Middle East and Africa

View full report @ https://bit.ly/3vKKKxl

Competitive Analysis

The Single-use Bioprocessing market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local market players. The product diversification, technological advancement, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. 3M Company, Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering Co., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are the leading Market players with significant market share.

Companies are using novel product launches, capacity utilization, technology advancement, new product development, and market expansion strategies for holding their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Sartorius launched BIOSTAT RM TX single-use bioreactor for closed and automated expansion of various cellular therapies

In January 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its commercial biologics manufacturing site in China. The expansion covered incorporation of a bioreactor with all required infrastructure and utility to support the GMP operations of 2x 2.000 L single-use bioreactor manufacturing lines.

In March 2012, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc had launched the Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor TK, an integrated system that combines the company’s proven single-use bioreactor technology with a robust controller platform that enhances functionality and greatly reduces setup times before each production run. The new HyPerforma S.U.B. TK is available in either 50 L or 250 L sizes, both incorporating Thermo Scientific S.U.B. vessels with PC and Delta V controller systems from Finesse LLC. This enables the use of the HyPerforma S.U.B. TK systems in both process development and cGMP production.

Trending Topic’s

Single-Use Bioprocessing Products Market

Bioprocess Validation Market

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Single-use Bioprocessing Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence