How HyperDao Achieves Collaborative Community Governance

HyperDAO is a multi-chain decentralized autonomous organization focused on creating the foundational infrastructure for the Web3.0 era. There is no centralized leadership within the organization, and everyone is considered to be an equal member. In HyperDAO, each community around the world has a supernode, which takes on the responsibility of communication between communities. However, these nodes do not determine the roles and responsibilities of each member. So, how does HyperDAO achieve collaborative community governance within its organization?

In HyperDAO’s decentralized platform, each member can initiate a proposal, and the community will accept or reject the proposal based on its potential contribution to HyperDAO. The community will vote to decide whether the proposal is accepted, and the HyperDAO platform will then fund the proposal if it has been accepted. Following this, the member that has initiated the proposal can also recruit members from HyperDAO to assist in its development.

From this, we can see that HyperDAO works differently from a traditional enterprise. In a business, if you wish to launch a new initiative, you have to get the approval of your supervisors, who will then allocate resources for you to implement your proposal. Of course, it may not be as difficult to convince one supervisor as it is to convince a group of people (DAO), and a group of people may not be better able to make the right decision than one person. However, the HyperDAO approach embodies more democratic principles than efficient ones.

Governance Tools

There are many tools that a DAO can use, but one of the most important tools is Discord, a highly scalable community management platform that makes it easier to manage hundreds of thousands of members, thereby making it easier for organizations to find new talents.

HyperDAO has created its Discord group, and will also use additional tools to facilitate communication amongst its members in the future. The ultimate goal of HyperDAO’s discord channel is to synchronize information, achieve one-stop fund management, task management, and contribution management, and allow collaborative community governance to be possible in the HyperDAO organization.

Potential Resources

1. Token Holders

Both full-time employees and contributors are likely to hold HyperDAO’s native HDAO tokens. Token holders are more willing to contribute to the organization, and active contributors are in turn rewarded with more tokens, creating a virtuous cycle. While there is a lot of overlap between token holders and other roles, we still need to consider them independently as part of a comprehensive ecosystem. Token holders are an important force in HyperDAO, and in addition to participating in governance voting, they can also passively provide key resources and make important contributions to the HyperDAO community.

2. Observers

The HyperDAO organization is open and transparent, and anyone can access its communities or forums, browse through the organization’s documentation, read chat logs and meeting minutes. Observers may have an initial interest in HyperDAO, but they may not be ready to become a contributor. However, if they are attracted to the organization’s culture or a particular project or event, they may then transition to becoming a contributor.

3. Users, Vendors, and Other Stakeholders

HyperDAO will not only have its internal members, but also other stakeholders, such as users of the products or services provided by HyperDAO, and developers that work quietly in the background. HyperDAO values each and every one of these contributions to the community.

Based on the above resources, it can be said that HyperDAO’s model is much better than traditional corporate organizations when it comes to identifying and recruiting talents. In the future, HyperDAO will continue to explore more ways to attract talents. The platform believes that a more equitable development mechanism will encourage more members to work together to achieve common goals.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hdao_Official/

Telegram: https://t.me/HyperDAO

Media Contact

Company Name: HyperDAO

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website: http://hyperdao.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: How HyperDao Achieves Collaborative Community Governance