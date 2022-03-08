The Desired Group Celebrates Sold out Concert at the iconic Met in Philadelphia

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic during the time of the concert, the incredible women-led event management company sold out the Met in Philadelphia for its February 14th concert

March 8th, 2022 – The Desired Group has expressed gratitude to all who attended its Valentine’s Day Concert featuring Musiq Soulchild the night before his Verzuz battle against Anthony Hamilton, and Lyfe Jennings. The event was held at the Met in Philadelphia on the 14th of February, 2022.

The Desired Group was thankful to the residents of Philadelphia and those that traveled from all around the country to attend its event. The organization also extended its gratitude to CEO, Aisha Shefton of CCA (Covid Compliance Advocates) another woman-owned business, and Markee D’Jordan from Monster House Entertainment, its partner on the event.

“We’re thankful for the wonderful people who showed up for our event regardless of the pandemic and the fact that it was scheduled on the day after the Super Bowl – which also happened to be a Monday.”

The Diamond Engagement ring contest which was held at the Valentine’s Day Concert was sponsored by The Philadelphia Diamond Company. In the contest, one lucky winner got to propose live on stage using one of the company’s diamond engagement rings.

While the company is excited about the event and is celebrating its success to mark this year’s edition of Women History Month, The Desired Group is however no stranger to such support and recognition.

The brand’s founder and CEO, Desiree Karnis Reavis, has previously received national acclaim from NPR for the National Poetry Month Festival at the beautiful Riviera Beach Marina in Florida. She was also featured by Entrepreneur Mindset with Mark Cuban where they named her “The Challenger” and did a four-page spread. Desiree is a native of West Virginia with over 20 years of experience in multiple industries, including sales, marketing, management, and the creation of her own companies.

Through her brand, The Desired Group has become a well-respected female entrepreneur who strives to produce influential and innovative corporate events. The Desired Group’s core services include event production, artist management, branding, and public relations.

Anyone searching for experienced and qualified hands to organize their next event can reach out to The Desired Group to help create an unforgettable occasion.

