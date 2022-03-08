Japanese Company Ventures Into US Market With New Products

Japanese manufacturer Momiryu has launched an extensive campaign to expand its market in the United States with a range of new products.

According to the company, the move was part of the firm’s larger mission of expanding their customer base while providing new, high-quality, and unique products for their customers.

The company disclosed the new products resulted from intensive market research that revealed a gap in the specific products that the company is currently producing.

Top in the list of the latest products includes the Japanese kimono belt tote bag, which is designed for multipurpose use by women to carry their items.

The bag is made using pure silk obi, giving it a long-lasting lifetime and good stitching never lets one down. Its stylish design makes it elegant and the best choice for summer shopping activities, sandy shores, or pool visiting.

The one-shoulder bag is suitable for office, business, quick shopping, bookstore trips, appointments, weekends, gifts, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, universities, schools, beaches, diaper bags, travel bags, etc. It is lightweight and very convenient to carry all of your daily necessities.

The long handles make it easy to carry, and the bag can be used as a tote bag or a shoulder bag. The tote bag is a perfect gift for your wife, girlfriend, family or friends on a special day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother’s Day, etc.

The storage space is big enough for carrying all daily belongings. It can easily carry a kindle, laptop, iPad, cell phone, folder, book, magazine, passport, keys, wallet, pencil, charger, card, A4 papers, water bottle, makeup and sunglasses.

Second in the list of items that the company recently launched is the portable tissue box cover that comes with a cherry blossom pink pattern.

The box comes in a beautiful sleek design and professional finish that makes the box cover sure to look great anywhere around the house.

The portable tissue box holder is ideal for your office, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom and the versatile decorative tissue box is sure to add a touch of style wherever one decides to put it.

Changing the tissue box cover has never been easier. One simply needs to slide open the tissue box and place the new tissues inside – simple, easy, and incredibly convenient. One will never struggle with hard-to-open wooden tissue box covers again.

It is made with premium quality material. The tissue box case can be foldable, reusable for easy storage, effortlessly restored to its original shape, and easy to clean.

The stylish tissue case box holder dispenser has concise and refined, excellent artistry. The clean, straightforward and modern design is perfect for home house and office use; this is the missing piece in your room design that will complement any interior decor.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_/

Media Contact

Company Name: Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

Contact Person: Takahiro Yamada

Email: Send Email

Phone: +81-80-9644-4222

Country: Japan

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

