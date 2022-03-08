Edward Tyson, CEO of PerSynergy Consulting and the author of From Expert to Executive, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast.

Edward Tyson discusses his approach to engaging subject matter experts in the process of leading through the development of their own standard operating procedures for structuring, operating, and perfecting their communities of effort.
The more time leaders spend on the team’s work — the less they leave for leading. Strategy development and coordination, organizational alignment, coaching, and other core dimensions of leading become an afterthought. The LeadershipSOPs is a breakthrough methodology and framework for leading which promotes the development of habitual systems of action (standard operating procedures) aimed at the three critical domains of leading (structuring, operating, and perfecting communities of effort).
Tyson explained that “We bring it to life when we act to engage others for the purpose of generating their will and capacity to collaborate. Sure, there’s a final objective – and it’s an important impetus – but objectives can’t be the primary focus of a leader (otherwise the ends will always justify the means). The leader’s role is to create the capacity to achieve the goal: to create the will for collaboration. At it’s core, leadership is a process of social organization, engagement and transformation which cultivates effective and sustainable communities of effort.”
About Edward Tyson
Ed Tyson is the chief executive officer of PerSynergy Consulting and the best-selling author of From Expert to Executive. He is a former strategy executive and Marine turned executive coach and organizational consultant. As the architect of the LeadershipSOPs, a ground-breaking leadership framework and methodology, Ed encourages leaders to develop and deploy personal standard operating procedures for structuring, operating, and perfecting their communities of effort. Challenging convention, this simple but robust model promotes anchoring oneself in the purpose of leading and engaging in the actual work and process of it before developing interpersonal skills and styles (like most development approaches), believing those who do the reverse are likely to improve their membership, but not necessarily their leadership. Said more plainly, Ed believes interpersonal skills can be used to improve one’s leadership; but they are not leadership itself.
Before founding PerSynergy in 2013, Ed accumulated 20 years of leadership experience in a range of military, non-profit, private, and publicly traded organizations. Ed joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and received a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Pennsylvania State University. After graduation, Ed attended Temple University while working as the director of education for the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, earning a master’s degree in Adult Organization Development. During his professional career, he held executive positions in process improvement and strategy development and led functional areas as varied as spend management and corporate marketing. Since making the move to external consulting, his experience has been just as diverse, working across sectors, such as energy, automotive manufacturing, legal services, biotech, and big tech.
A master facilitator and speaker, Ed has worked hand-in-hand with boards, leadership teams, and C-level leaders from Fortune’s 500, 100 and top five, assisting with issues ranging from leadership development to strategy and structure. He is a tested executive coach and team development expert. As both an internal executive and an external consultant, he has led multi-million-dollar change initiatives impacting tens of thousands, developed strategic plans for companies of all sizes and sophistication, and completed scores of strategic reorganizations.
Ultimately, Ed attributes much of his success to his ability to deconstruct and simplify complex issues, think quickly but react calmly, and reframe even the toughest of discussions. Stylistically, he brings a unique blend of positive energy, calm intensity, and humor to serious discussions requiring rapid resolution.
Ed was born and raised in Pennsylvania but resides in Southern California with his wife and the youngest of his two sons.
Media Contact
Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC
Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA
Email: Send Email
Phone: 7202323112
Country: United States
Website: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com
