Chris Blair, Founder of Maestro Associates, Denver Flat-Fee Financial Planning Firm Interviewed on Podcast Discussing the Common Issues With Estate Planning

During the interview, Blair discusses the extraordinary value proposition he provides clients. Estate planning shouldn’t be something that starts when a loved one reaches an end-of-life stage. Start planning as assets accumulate, then revisiting the plan on an annual basis or around a major life event may not seem so daunting.

Chris says, “No matter what your age or net worth, you need an estate plan to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your assets — during your lifetime, as well as after your death. It’s helpful to have a basic understanding of the documents recommended for an estate plan.”

In the podcast interview, some of the items discussed are:

What are some of the more common issues with estate planning?

When done right, what does estate planning look like?

What is the most significant mistake people make in estate planning?



Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-chris-blair-founder-of-maestro-associates-a-denver-flat-fee-financial-planning-firm-discussing-the-common-issues-with-estate-planning/

Blair continued, ”Your dreams matter. We understand the challenges that make it harder to achieve your financial goals, and we’re ready to provide the education, coaching, and advice. We believe your financial success is achievable no matter your current situation or economic status. We feel that flat-fee planning is a unique opportunity for our clients which differs from traditional financial advising in some compelling ways. The average financial planner charges you a percentage of the total holdings in your portfolio, this is called an asset under management (A.U.M.) pricing model. Some planners charge a commission on every purchase or transaction. At Maestro Associates we believe in simplicity and transparency. Our flat fee model ensures that you have flexibility to make adjustments to your financial plan as often as necessary without being surprised by transaction fees. Whether you are managing a large portfolio or just getting started, everything is up-front and on-the-table so you know exactly what you are paying for.”



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5bIQtyFre4

About Chris Blair

Chris founded Blair Financial Planning in 1995 to offer comprehensive financial planning and investment services to clients in Colorado. Now known as Maestro Associates, the firm serves clients in California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and Kansas. Under Chris’s leadership, the firm has implemented a unique planning approach that helps meet peoples’ financial and emotional needs.

Chris received an MBA and a law degree from the University of Denver. As a Certified Financial Planner, he holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, 26, 63, and 65 licenses. He also maintains Life, Heath, and Annuity licenses in several states.

Learn More: https://www.maestro-associates.com/

Read “the Benefit to Transparency of Flat Fees“

All Securities are Offered Through Money Concepts Capital Corp., Member FINRA/SIPC. Money Concepts Advisory Service is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC Maestro Associates is an independent firm not affiliated with Money Concepts Capital Corp 11440 North Jog Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. 561-472-2000.

Media Contact

Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC

Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7202323112

Country: United States

Website: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com

