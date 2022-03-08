Shiba Doge NFT: Revolutionizing Crypto With Its Visionary Goal of Merging Two Major Players in the Industry

One of the most incredible things about the crypto industry is its decentralized nature, fostering healthy competition between various platforms. But the reality of having several options became a breeding ground for animosity between some community members, such as those of Shiba Inu and Doge Coin. This resulted in a divide in what was supposed to be a tight-knit community of like-minded individuals who share the same values. Cognizant of this, a remarkable venture was created with the purpose of uniting the community: ShibaDoge NFT.
At the helm of the project are five developers who are real-life friends. These brilliant individuals are also early investors in Shiba Inu and Doge Coin. Given this, they have seen how the two communities would fight with each other. Eventually, they grew tired of the constant bickering and decided to help put a stop to the unnecessary negativity in the crypto space. Not only do the visionary creators aim to bring the Shiba and Doge communities together, but most importantly, they intend to unify the DeFi space as a whole.
“It makes me incredibly sad to see that these two communities who essentially were started for the same purpose fight each other. However, I am a firm believer that by working together, as I have seen so often with the communities I have been a part of, can create more value for everyone,” Peter, one of the developers, previously wrote in a Medium article.
These impressive goals helped shape ShibaDoge and its incredible tokenomics. First off, it is designed to be a deflationary token, and therefore, the supply decreases over time. In addition, token holders have the exceptional opportunity to earn passive income as the ShibaDoge has 5% reflections for simply holding the token.
Finally, it has a very powerful ecosystem that allows the community to receive $SHIBDOGE tokens for staking their NFTs. The staking platform is already completed and is currently undergoing vetting by Certik Audit, the best audit firm in the world.
As for the NFT collections, the project will be releasing two. The first set is called the Doge Army and has already achieved 100% mint. It consists of 10,000 NFTs, including the 1 of 1 Elon NFT. As promised, the venture gave the lucky person who minted the very rare avatar a Tesla Plaid. The second set of NFTs is the Shib Army. Much like the first collection, it will include 10,000 NFTs and is expected to drop within the next two months.
These separate NFTs can then be bred together to form the one-of-a-kind ShibaDoge non-fungible token. The utility for the ShibaDoge NFT has not been disclosed yet; however, token holders can expect excellent rewards and extraordinary features from the venture.
The ShibaDoge NFT is undoubtedly pushing the boundaries of the crypto industry and the NFT space. The entire community should keep an eye out for the revolutionary collection as it establishes itself as an authority in the highly competitive digital space.
