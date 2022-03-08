Christian Healthcare Ministries Announced as Platinum Sponsor of Abraham Productions' 40 Days & 40 Nights Music Festival

Christian Healthcare Ministries will sponsor the 40 Days & 40 Nights Music Festival at the Ark Encounter and Creations Museum. The event will be held from August 2 – September 10, 2022.

Wilmington, NC – March 8, 2022 – Abraham Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce Christian Healthcare Ministries as the Platinum Sponsor for the 40 Days & 40 Nights Music Festival at the Ark Encounter and Creations Museum. The event will be held from August 2 – September 10, 2022.

Christian Healthcare Ministries, located in Barberton, OH, is a membership-based, nonprofit ministry through which hundreds of thousands of Christians voluntarily share to pay each other’s medical bills.

As the flagship sponsor of the world’s largest Christian music festival, Christian Healthcare Ministries will be represented at all stages, including the Answers Center and Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter and the newly renovated Legacy Hall at the Creation Museum. In addition to being announced as the Platinum Sponsor for the 40-day event, Christian Healthcare Ministries will expand its brand recognition through a major twelve-month marketing campaign with Sea Walker Media Corporation. The marketing campaign will provide exposure through the many media arms to include Singing News Magazine, SNR Radio Network, multiple syndicated radio shows that are distributed throughout North America, social media platforms, and its large digital and email presence.

Ray Flynn, President & CEO of Abraham Productions, Inc. and Sea Walker Media Corporation President said: “We are extremely honored and thankful to have Christian Healthcare Ministries as the Platinum Sponsor of this incredible Christian Music event at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in 2022. We appreciate Christian Healthcare Ministries and their ability to make healthcare more affordable for Christian families. Our goal is to educate families of the benefits of Christian Healthcare Ministries through this live event and through the massive media campaign.”

J. Craig Brown II, President and CEO of Christian Healthcare Ministries, said: “Christian Healthcare Ministries is excited to partner with Abraham Productions to provide both family-friendly music and a budget-friendly healthcare solution that aligns with Christian beliefs.”

Ken Ham, founder, and CEO of Answers in Genesis (parent company of The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum) expresses his delight that the 40 Days and 40 Nights Music Festival will return to the Ark Encounter for 2022 and will expand its evangelistic concerts to the Creation Museum. Christian Healthcare Ministries is a perfect fit for this incredible event and we are appreciative to welcome them as the highest-level Platinum sponsor.

Sponsors in addition to Christian Healthcare Ministries include Inspiration Cruises & Tours and Singing News Brands who will return in 2022. Inspiration Cruises & Tours is a Christian travel management company specializing in group travel experiences for Christian ministries and churches since 1981.

The 40 Days & 40 Nights Music Festival features more than 100 performing artists including Triumphant, Hoppers, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Booth Brothers, Selah, Isaacs, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Legacy Five, Jason Crabb, Inspirations, Martins, Guardians, Whisnants, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Brian Free & Assurance, Jimmy Fortune, The Sound, Ivan Parker, among many others. Speakers include Comedian Dennis Swanberg, Dr. Johnny Hunt, Ken Ham, Dr. Robert Jeffress, C.T. Townsend, Javon Ruff, Dr. Tim Hill, and others.

A complete list of performers and other information regarding the event can be found at 40DaysOfGospelMusic.com.

ABOUT ABRAHAM PRODUCTIONS, INC.:

Abraham Productions, Inc. headquartered in Wilmington, NC is led by President & Chief Executive Officer Ray Flynn, and Vice Presidents Dean Hopper and Jeff Whisnant. Abraham Productions Board of Directors includes Ray Flynn, Dean Hopper, Jeff Whisnant, Bill Bailey, Brian Free, Karen Peck, Eric Bennett, David Sutton, Clayton Inman, and Scotty Inman. Abraham Productions produces Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach, SC, 40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, the Crystal Caribbean Cruises, and other high-quality Christian music events and tours.

ABOUT SEA WALKER MEDIA:

SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION headquarters are based in Gallatin, TN just minutes from Nashville, and is led by President, Ray Flynn, Chief Executive Officer, Scott Godsey, and Vice President, Danny Jones. SEA WALKER MEDIA encompasses, Singing News Magazine, Singing News Radio Network, Singing News Television, The Gospel Greats, TOP 20 Countdown, Front Porch Fellowship, and home of the Singing News Fan Awards.

