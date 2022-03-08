Buslife Kitchen Cookbook Features World-Class Cuisine for a Nomadic Lifestyle

March 8, 2022 – Chef, former wildland firefighter, writer and photographer, A.J. Forget, has completed his new book, “The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad.” To cover the $14,000 cost of printing 3,000 copies, he’s launched a Kickstarter campaign. Those that contribute $15 or more are eligible for special rewards.

“It has all the recipes I have developed while living and traveling full-time in a converted short bus,” said Forget.

The author is well-known on social media for sharing his experiences while traveling across the nation. Interest in the book has been overwhelming. In addition to the number of people that have already expressed a desire to own a copy, the author has also had requests for poster prints of the cover art by Phillipe of Our Numinous Nature fame.

“The Buslife Kitchen” features over 100 recipes from 14 global cuisines, ranging from Mexican and Thai to French and Chinese, all of which can be prepared in the most basic of kitchens and would be at home in a 5-star restaurant. The 160-page book contains full-color photos of each dish, along with stories and pro-tips of Forget’s experiences learning to live and cook in less than 100 square ft.

Recipes are designed for travelers, individuals that like to try new things, and those that don’t want to sacrifice taste and fine dining while exploring a nomadic lifestyle. All recipes can easily be prepared on the stovetop and are equally appropriate for those in a van, camper, RV or watercraft. The book was over two years in the making while Forget was on the road, writing from locations ranging from campsites to parking lots.

“The Buslife Kitchen” is particularly relevant today, with an increasing number of people choosing to follow their dreams while working remotely. Forget’s new book highlights dishes for all occasions, from stovetop nachos and mapo tofu to steak au poivre and pumpkin crème brulee, proving anyone can enjoy gourmet cuisine in a camper. An added advantage is that many of the ingredients can be obtained fresh from farm markets to support a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, visit: https://thebuslifekitchen.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.buslife.kitchen/

About A.J. Forget

A.J. Forget left a career as a wildland firefighter to pursue his lifelong passions of cooking, writing, and living a nomadic life. He lives in a converted school bus with his partner, a silversmith and dreamworker, and their eternally-sleepy dog. They travel in pursuit of natural beauty, grand adventure and tasty food.

