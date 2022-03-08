DF Chain, a subsidiary of Rush Coin, "Infinity Market P2E Game Beta Service Open on the 8th."

DF Chain, a joint venture established by Rush Coin Foundation (RUSH) and Dragonfly, announced that it will launch an official open beta service for its own Play to Earn (P2E) service platform Infinity Market at 9 p.m. on the 9th (Korea Standard Time).
Infinity Market of DF Chain is a game platform and has been preparing to launch various P2E games on the platform. It opened the alpha version on December 31 last year and has secured stability by conducting economic balance and stress tests along with events for users.
Infinity Market is holding a pre-registration event from 3 p.m. on the 24th of last month to 2:59 p.m. on the same day before the open beta service. The Infinity Market Open Beta Service was scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on the 8th, but was postponed to 9 p.m. on the same day due to the expansion of the server as the number of pre-subscribers exceeded 40,000.
The official open beta service of Infinity Market, which will be launched at 9 p.m. on the 8th (KST), will also launch two types of P2E games, Infinity Rush and Pixel Ground. Infinity Rush is a blockchain-based artificial intelligence unattended action RPG game developed by Rush Coin Foundation, and Pixel Ground is a blockchain-based Korean fighting game developed by NNSOFT.
To commemorate the official opening of the Infinity Market, DF Chain will hold a discount sale event for Infinity Stone, a non-fungible token (NFT) in collaboration with Meta Kongz. Earlier, DF Chain signed an IP (Intellectual property rights) and business monopoly contract with Meta Kongz.
An official from DF Chain said, “We have confirmed the possibility of Infinity Market through the Infinity Market Pre-registration Event.” adding, “We will preoccupy the P2E platform market through the launch of this official open beta service.”
