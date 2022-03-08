Room 120: Three Friends Turn A Childhood Passion Into A Business

Would you ever sell the shirt off of your back? What if I told you that it could turn into doing $1000 in sales out of your parent’s basement in one night at sixteen years old? What if after that it turned into a business that was doing $1000s dollars of sales within its first three months? That is the story of Room 120 Vintage.

Room 120 was born out of a university dorm room, but its roots start long before that. In 2012, Brantley Massey, the founder of Room 120, made a bag with his grandma completely from raw materials. At just twelve years old, Brantley was fascinated with the prospect of being able to create something so beautiful out of a few swatches of fabric, and a passion for fashion was sparked in Brantley. In order to find inspiration and some clothing items to work on, Brantley began shopping almost exclusively at thrift stores. By 2015, Brantley’s wardrobe consisted of entirely hand-picked, used clothes from his local thrift store. This unique style garnered attention from his peers. Through this interest, Brantley was able to turn a passion into a business. In 2017, Brantley hosted the first of many open houses in his parent’s basement where one could buy anything from his closet, including the clothes off of his back.

In 2019, Brantley wanted to start selling clothes again and recognized he needed help in order to. Brantley recognized that his close friends and eventual Room 120 co-founders, Max Boivin and Xander Bradford, had the skills necessary to help get Room 120 off the ground. The three friends worked tirelessly for two weeks in preparation for what became Room 120. The name comes from Brantley’s dorm room at Evangel University. It was in Room 120 that the three became friends. There they spent countless hours in conversation, laughter, and fun.

Room 120 started in 2021 and they are growing slowly but surely. One of the major goals of Room 120 is giving people the opportunity to buy clothes ethically. As fast fashion has grown in popularity, so has the industry’s contribution to pollution. Buying used clothes cuts down on waste caused by the production and disposal of the clothes. Room 120 also has big dreams of helping out the local talent in its birthplace of Springfield, Missouri. Springfield is replete with local artists, musicians, and talent, they would like to be able to create a space for people to show off these talents. Room 120 was the three friends’ sanctuary and retreat, and they want to extend that feeling further than the dorm room and into the entire city.

You can keep up with Room 120 on their Instagram page @room120vintage.

Email: Send Email

Website: https://www.depop.com/room120vintage/

