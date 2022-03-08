How Can Contemporary Architecture Move Forward?

For over six long decades, technology has enabled New York architects to create gravity-defying twisted buildings with a WOW factor. However, how can we take Contemporary Architecture to the next level?

Post-WWII architecture has its roots in the Constructivist Art Movement and the far-reaching influence of the Bauhaus School founded by architect Walter Gropius. A key tenet of Gropius’ Bauhaus teaching required the architect and designer to undergo practical crafts training to acquaint themselves with materials and processes.

Contemporary House – Flight house – Studio KHORA

The Bauhaus curriculum included art foundation courses. Students learned the fundamental elements of design from a faculty of visionary artists of varied disciplines such as painting, sculpture, graphic arts, photography, typography, pottery, and weaving. The approach of artistic collaboration and intellectual exploration became the underlying principle of the Bauhaus, a school that combined the education of arts, architecture, and craft.

Bauhaus Sm Modern Art Stedjik Chair Architect

Philosopher Jacques Derrida led a counter-effort with Deconstructivism, a cross-fertilization of philosophy and the arts, which influenced architects over the last century. Noted contemporary architects include Zaha Hadid, Studio KHORA, Peter Eisenman, Frank Gehry, Rem Koolhaas, Daniel Libeskind, and Herzog & deMeuron.

From Deconstructivism, several architectural styles emerged, such as Post-Modernism and Contemporary. But even in its boldest, most audacious, and sometimes whimsical style, Contemporary Architecture remains a style that is not connected to an art movement and does not influence art.

At this point, art and architecture run in parallel. However, Contemporary Architecture does not embrace a collaboration of sculptors and artisans; it does not generate a public dialog or solicit feedback from those passionate about contemporary art.

C house – Studio KHORA

Architects should throw themselves into the arena of participating in a contemporary art exhibition so they can hear feedback from the public and compare their work with prominent contemporary artists. By immersing in contemporary art, architects may elevate their perception of the contemporary art movement.

Jackson Polock

Jackson Pollock altered the creation of contemporary painting. His clever inspiration led to a revolution in the art movement, becoming the leading force behind the abstract expressionist movement in the art world. “Just imagine if architects could lead a revolution in the contemporary art movement, as did Jackson Pollock. We believe if that were to occur, contemporary architecture would immediately change for the better.” – Penna.

