The Struggles Of Janet Roth, Hidden Behind the Comical Appearance – Ukrainian Standup Connects Her To The Global Conflict In Ukraine

People who try to keep others happy are themselves the saddest inside, quite philosophical? Why not? Because they know what it feels like to be sad and have no one to make you smile. Amongst such people is Janet Roth, the Jewish-Armenian Ukrainian girl, well now an American! On her Instagram @thejanetroth, Janet Roth hinted at the similar struggles she’s had when she shed light on the plight of Ukraine.
The fight for independence is eternal; it absolutely never ends – Janet, the actor, turned standup comedian, highlights her struggles from bullying and abuse at her middle school but still believes that Ukraine is the place that urged her to become what she is now. And that’s what Ukraine itself has been dealing with since its independence. She further praises diversity and cross-cultural tolerance, terms them the root for “… the great county America was and still is”, Janet was quoted on her Instagram post.
As a standup performer, Janet Roth has a sarcastic approach to everyday problems that leave her audience gasping for breath and laughing in their seats. But that’s not what she always did; her career in the performing arts began at the age of 8 when she was cast in Goethe’s Walpurgis Night. It was then that acting became her passion and her new profession. So Janet Roth swirled around through the years and landed as a standup artist spreading smiles through her unique take on everyday life and events. She believes her struggle for identity just added a pinch of sarcasm, and the added fun comes from humor that lightens up the air in such testing times globally.
Janet also actively posts videos of her standup performances on her YouTube channel too; find more of her fun and sardonic performances at <Janet Roth – YouTube>
Media Contact
Company Name: Janet Roth
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://instagram.com/thejanetroth
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Struggles Of Janet Roth, Hidden Behind the Comical Appearance – Ukrainian Standup Connects Her To The Global Conflict In Ukraine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.