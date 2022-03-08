Women in The Metaverse Celebrates The Contributions Of Women Founders In The Development Of The Metaverse

A group of women has come together to celebrate and recognize the contributions of women-led projects to the growth and development of the metaverse. Organized by Zuke AR and Clutch Wallet, the new network which has been named Women in the Metaverse, is made up of incredibly talented women, drawn from a diverse group of the best and most decorated contributors in the tech space.
Described as the next iteration of the Internet where the physical and digital world will come together, the Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds that leverage virtual and augmented reality to allow people to be within the internet rather than just have access to it.
Sydney Phillips, the CEO and founder of Zuke AR, and also one of the organizers of Women in the Metaverse, revealed that the group was created to highlight the amazing inputs of female founders, whose contributions largely go unnoticed and unappreciated in the world of tech, and more specifically, in the development of the metaverse.
“It’s sad that despite the awesome things women have done and the great impact they’ve had in the development of web 3.0 technology and the metaverse, most of their inputs go unnoticed and unappreciated. There are a lot of amazing female founders out there, doing great work and laying down strong technological foundations upon which the metaverse will thrive in the coming decades. And so we formed this network to recognize their contributions and show the world that the metaverse isn’t going to be another male-dominated world.” – Sydney Phillips, founder, and CEO of Zuke AR.
Some of the founders who made it to the list include Camille Merre, Co-founder and Chief Metaverse Officer at Gem XR, Muki Kulhan, Founder of Muki – INTL / 5G technologist / Immersive Producer, Elizabeth Hyman, CEO at XR Association, Jen Greyson, Board of Kerala Blockchain Academy, Artsy Marie, CEO of Metaculture VR/NFT Oasis Builder, and many others.
“We wanted to bring these women together to inspire others that they too can have a role in building this new world. We’re bullish on women in the metaverse and excited that there are so many women-led projects already contributing to its development. As the old adage states, when women support each other, incredible things happen. We want Women In The Metaverse to act as an infrastructure for that support.” – Rebecca Jones, CEO & Co-founder of Clutch Wallet.
More info: https://womeninmetaverse.net
Media Contact
Company Name: Women in the Metaverse Network.
Contact Person: Rebecca Jones
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://womeninmetaverse.net
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Women in The Metaverse Celebrates The Contributions Of Women Founders In The Development Of The Metaverse
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.