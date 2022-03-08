Overcoming the Odds Through Brotherhood

[Nolan On The Left | Blake On The Right]

The odds of achieving great business success in one’s youth are slim to none, but the odds of beating a deadly disability are even slimmer. Two small-town brothers from Princeton, Illinois have managed to overcome both of these odds. The brothers Blake (Right) and Nolan Shofner (Left) recently created their own rapidly growing business! Nolan was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) when he was born. SMA is a genetic disorder characterized by weakness in the muscles. It is caused by a loss of specialized nerve cells, called motor neurons that control muscle movement. This disease creates a physical disability throughout the body; however, it does not affect the brain. The life expectancy of people diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy is generally considered to be fewer than two Years.

Blake commented on this idea saying, “My brother was not supposed to live past the age of two, and now, he is almost 19, inspiring people every day. Even though I’m older, he is my hero.”

Throughout their entire lives, the brothers have loved coming up with business ideas and wanted to become entrepreneurs. In high school they started an ice cream truck to raise money for missionaries and have raised over $30,000 for organizations such as Convoy of Hope and Speed the Light. While the brothers have had many business ideas and dreams, their most recent dream has been Mullet Bros, an apparel company based off of the classic American haircut, the mullet. Both brothers had mullets, and Nolan explained that he “loved the way mullets can bring people together.”

In July of 2021, the two brothers launched their dream, and today the business is only growing. The brothers created an Instagram and a Facebook account for their merchandise and have almost 700 followers in support of celebrating the culture that comes with mullets. The two brothers have already accomplished many things like sponsoring a Demolition Derby car and a Dirt Track Racing car. The brothers also held a mullet contest with over 150 entries. The company currently has national and international customers but one of their greatest fans is John Tarpey, the head of security for the Chicago Bears, who bought their merch. He loves the two brothers and is “reppin’ the gear.” The two brothers hope to grow this company for many years to come. With their brotherly bond, these strong and driven brothers have a bright future ahead of them.

