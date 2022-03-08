DOGE METAFi Prepares for the Launch of DMF Tokens Presale on PinkSale

DogeMetaFi is an emerging crypto platform launching a Grand Theft Auto style multiplayer game. It is a place where players can earn fame, power, wealth, and virtual land with an expected launch of Q3, March 11th, 2022.

DOGE MetaFi is a hyper-deflationary token on the BNB Chain that provides unparalleled investing opportunities and an unprecedented use case that makes a difference in this world. The vision of Doge MetaFi is to become the future home of METAFi on the blockchain.

DOGE METAFi is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Like every crypto enthusiast, this team is also the creators who care greatly for the Crypto community, and here they are with DOGE METAFi $DMF. They will make a difference in this world, not just in their bank accounts and wallets.

There are many scams and rug pull in the hyper deflationary market, so it is so dangerous for investors to invest in it. Therefore, Doge MetaFi came into being to solve the problems of all crypto enthusiasts stated above. DOGE METAFi will bring the Crypto and Gaming community together and provide an informative platform to new investors and players in their metaverse with NFT Avatars DOGE METAFi.

Furthermore, DOGE METAFi will incorporate many Play-2-Earn components, and to participate in many of them, investors will need an NFT MINT PASS. The platform’s NFT Mint Pass will allow its investors to own and operate a business within the Doge MetaFi with NFT Avatars to earn a passive income.

In a recent development, Doge MetaFi is introducing the Grand Theft Auto style multiplayer game where players can earn fame, power, wealth, and virtual land with an expected launch of Q3 2022. It will be an exclusive event for its investors and users where people can benefit themselves and make a fortune through Doge MetaFi.

The token Distribution of Doge MetaFi goes as: Fair launch: 45 %, Burn 40%, Play 2 Earn: 3%, Marketing: 4%, Team Wallets: 4%, Charity / Functions: 2% and Airdrop Giveaways: 2%. Whereas the Taxation and Slippage of Doge MetaFi are stated following:

– Liquidity Fee: 2%

– Buyback Fee: 2%

– Reflection Fee: 3%

– Marketing Fee: 3%

Moreover, in the collections of Doge MetaFi, they are offering NFTs Mint Pass for now. Their exclusive NFT Mint Pass will allow its investors to own and operate a business within the Doge MetaFi with NFT Avatars to earn a passive income.

Potential users must visit the website to stay updated. Join the community by clicking on Telegram or Twitter. The YouTube link to their game preview is here.

