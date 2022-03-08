BattleVerse: Path of Mother Fungus

BattleVerse is a free Play-to-Earn (P2E) online game powered by Decentralized Finance (DeFi) x Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and blockchain technology. A unique feature of it is Multichain technology, which is the ability to manage your gaming assets by interacting with different blockchains.

BattleVerse is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. This was made possible through using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance, and games.

The WHY in Battle Shrooms!

The research activity of the science station on the planet Shroud was to analyze the planet’s surface and its moons. A young mycologist William Lang tried to breed a new species of spores by crossing terrestrial species with local species. Unfortunately, his experiments failed each time, and the only thing he succeeded in was growing a simple earth fungus in the soil of a new planet.

After the disappearance of Mankind, The Fungus did not wait for its creator. However, the favorable atmosphere at the station and the availability of nutrients that helped the Fungus to grow. When the spores made their way to the chemistry lab, they were contacted with toxic reagents.

All this chemical soup created basic intellect in spores, and when they acquired themselves as a living being. After that, they found the Fungus with a weapon in their hands. It was a sign like they thought. Mother Fungus became an idol.

Battle Shrooms are non-fungible tokens, unique in their own way: from common and rare to unique and collectible.

