NFR (Non Fungible Reviews) Introduces Innovative NFT Drop Calendar

Innovative online NFT resource, NFR (Non Fungible Reviews), launches an NFT drop calendar (Twitter: @NonFungibleR) to help creators and inventors keep track of happenings in the global market

In its quest to introduce more people to the virtual world and digital asset space, NFR (Non Fungible Reviews) has introduced an innovative NFT drop calendar. The user-friendly calendar is designed to ensure that the different stakeholders in the NFT market, especially investors, do not miss out on exciting projects while creators get a chance to add their projects for free and create more awareness.

Non-fungible tokens have practically disrupted the global blockchain space, as experts describe the concept as the next big thing in the Metaverse. In a related development, the demand for NFTs has skyrocketed in recent times, with a recent report published by Emergen Research putting the size of the global Non-Fungible Token market at $340.0 Million in 2020. The report also projected the market size to hit 3,57,316.3 Million by 2030, driven by increasing demand for a decentralized marketplace as well as the growing popularity of NFT games. Despite the increasing emergence of several NFT projects, investors still miss out on great opportunities to be a part of the market. However, nonfungiblereviews.net is looking to change the narrative with the launch of their NFT drop calendar.

The easy-to-navigate online calendar combines user-friendliness with functionality, covering different types of projects to deliver the most comprehensive NFT drop calendar and giveaway notices. Described as “a one-stop free solution for all NFT needs,” the calendar takes away the need to spend long hours on the internet searching for the next drop or giveaway while making it easy to keep track of upcoming projects. It also allows NFT creators to add their projects to the calendar without paying a dime, giving them more exposure and a higher chance to succeed.

The launch of the calendar is particularly timely, as the Metaverse becomes increasingly popular amidst the emergence of a plethora of NFT projects. The NFT Drop calendar is carefully categorised into different chains, including Solana, Cardano and Ethereum. Other categories of chains on the calendar are Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avax Network, Harmony, Immutable X, Theta, FLOW, and a host of others.

For further information about the NFT drop calendar and other resources from Non Fungible Reviews visit – https://nonfungiblereviews.net/. NFR can also be found across social media, including Discord and Twitter.

