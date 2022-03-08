New Radio Show "Moments and More" Officially Launches To Spread Positive Vibes

Moments and More with Mike Mosley and Mia is a new radio podcast show that aims to change the narrative around several issues, with a focus on lifting the spirits of as many people as possible across the globe. The show is a creation of Mike Mosley and Mia McKinney, two highly-regarded professionals in the entertainment business, looking to promote “Change That Matters” one individual at a time.
It is becoming more difficult to stay positive and sane by the day, no thanks to the series of events that continue to heighten the level of uncertainty across the globe. In a related development, several initiatives have emerged in recent times to help douse the tension. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where Mia and Mike are looking to make a difference by motivating people to keep keeping on and see a brighter tomorrow.
Mike Mosley is a popular disc jockey (DJ) out of Ohio, known for his amazing performances, thrilling music lovers in different parts of the world. He has joined forces with Mia McKinney, an award-winning songwriter for top country artists in Nashville, with several accolades to her name. The duo have created Moments and More to share inspiration and hope in their new show, opening their microphones for discussion and solution.
Moments and More is particularly unique as it allows for contributions from people from all walks of life. The goal is to encourage discussions around social events and hopefully eliminate the negativity that has plagued society and possibly find solutions in line with the catchphrase – “Change That Matters.” The hosts of the podcast will be bringing their diverse experiences in life and as professionals to the table, with contributions from guests.
The show will undoubtedly bring to bear the several issues facing “ordinary people” who have always wanted a platform to share their problems without criticisms or fear or favor.
Moments and More with Mike Mosley and Mia will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms for listeners worldwide.
Media Contact
Company Name: Moments and More
Contact Person: Candice Murry
Email: Send Email
Phone: 859777-8212
Address:8 West Music Row
City: Nashville
State: TN
Country: United States
Website: momentsandmorewithmikeandmia.blogspot.com/
