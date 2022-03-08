MOOKA Expands Wi-Fi Bluetooth Projector Lineup with Two Smarter Models for Entertainment, Corporate, Education Applications

MOOKA‘s newest Wi-Fi projectors, the RD-823 and Q6, combine image quality with reliability and flexibility. The two compact models, which have a native resolution of 1920*1080, remarkable 8000L brightness, are ideal for a wide range of entertainment, education, and corporate applications. With a wide lens shift function and intelligent setting mode, the projectors are optimized for use in small to medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms and are also designed for entertainment uses.

The projectors offer exceptional image quality, driven by MOOKA’s innovative technology, which provides enhanced clarity, authenticity, and expression in images and text, without increasing digital picture noise. Additionally, these smart projectors by MOOKA have Bluetooth, and iOS/Android Wi-Fi features to access online streaming services. Furthermore, these projectors are compatible with different devices, including laptops, Chromecast, DVD players, U Disk, PlayStation, FireStick, Tablet, Xbox, TV Stick, and many more.

MOOKA RD-823 Wi-Fi Projector: This Wi-Fi Bluetooth 8000L Mini Projector is an innovative projector featuring the latest sarcoma technology. It is equipped with a heat dissipation window that can quickly and effectively cool the lamp heat, significantly extending the lamp life to 70,000 hours. This implies that it can be used for more than eight years.

The RD-823 Wi-Fi mini projector offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000:1 to guarantee detailed and ultra-sharp images. Courtesy of the advanced German LCD light source, the viewing experience can be enhanced indoors in a low-light environment.

MOOKA Q6 Wi-Fi Projector: This 1080P 8000L Wi-Fi Bluetooth Movie Projector has a native resolution of 1920*1080. It has built-in 3W dual stereo speakers with an SRS sound system that provides a tremendous auditory sense experience without external speakers.

The MOOKA Q6 Wi-Fi Projector includes all the desired ports, such as HDMI, VGA, video, audio in, RCA, Type A/B USB port, and a USB thumb drive. This Projector is equipped with a silent and advanced cooling system that reduces the fan’s noise.

“Our projectors are designed and developed to make them as capable indoors as they are outdoors,” said the founder of MOOKA. “We packed our projectors with our best technology to make them innovative yet durable,” he added.

The projectors are available on Amazon. For additional information on MOOKA’s home and office appliance, visit their website on mookashops.com.

